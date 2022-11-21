Read full article on original website
Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina
Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Love Story: A Look at Their Romance Over the Years
A love for the storybooks! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going strong for decades, proving that Hollywood romances can last. The duo met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but it wasn’t until they met up again on the set of their second film, 1983's Swing Shift, that they began dating. […]
Kate Hudson Celebrates Mom Goldie Hawn’s Birthday With A Sweet Tribute
Goldie Hawn recently celebrated her 77th birthday and her family made sure to send lots of love to her on her special day. Goldie’s daughter, actress Kate Hudson, shared a series of photos and wrote a very special message to her mom. She wrote, “So lucky I get to...
Jennifer Lopez Proudly Wears a ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace as a Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck
Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Jennifer Aniston confirms her father John Aniston has died at 89
Jennifer Aniston confirmed that her father, actor John Aniston, died by sharing a tribute to him on Instagram.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Kate Hudson Loved Her Mini How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Reunion With Kathryn Hahn
I'm not saying that I'm sitting here writing for a women's magazine because of Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), the plucky reporter gal heroine of 2003's How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. But she was definitely part of it (the other part being 13 Going on 30, T B Q H). So I'm obviously delighted that when Hudson reunited with her How To… co-star Kathryn Hahn for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, they picked up right where they left off. Andie + Michelle 5ever.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco Thanks Jennifer Aniston for Speaking Out About Fertility Struggles: 'Stop Assuming'
Kaley Cuoco is praising Jennifer Aniston for sharing her story about her fertility struggles. Cuoco, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, took to Instagram following Aniston's incredibly candid interview with Allure, where she praised the 53-year-old actress for keeping it real. "You never ever know...
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Says She Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Jennifer Garner uniquely celebrated a significant life event. For her latest cover story in Town & Country, the actress opened up about her 50th birthday party. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she told the publication. "I was so shocked that I was doing it." Garner also used the occasion to raise money for a good cause. Town & Country interviewer Mickey Rapkin wrote that she asked her guests "to fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four" for the Blessings In a Backpack program."I put everyone to work," she added.
Gigi Hadid May Have Skipped Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Bash, But Looks Like They Haven’t Cooled Off
Gigi Hadid missed out on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday, but apparently they are still going strong
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd
Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
Clayton News Daily
Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power
The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
Kate Hudson Is the Best Part of Glass Onion
What makes a performance truly iconic? The word itself, though overused, is the only way to describe that unforgettable, magical thing that happens when acting, writing, costume and some kind of indefinable flair all come together to produce a character that is somehow both timeless and revolutionary. The list of performances that really deserve the label is a pretty short one. It might include the likes of Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara. After seeing Glass Onion, I am convinced that there is a new iconic performance to add to the list: Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay.
Kim Kardashian Reunites With Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson For Friendsgiving At Juvenile Facility
Despite the drama over the past year with Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian, family is still family. Kim and Tristan united for a visit to Camp Kilpatrick to celebrate Friendsgiving with young men who currently live at the juvenile detention facility. Kim and Tristan stood side-by-side as they spoke to the young men.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
