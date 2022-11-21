Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houstonherald.com
Texas County finishes fall firearms deer season with 3,607 killed
Texas County hunters finished the fall firearms deer season second in the state on Tuesday, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures. The total harvest was 3,607, down about 400 from last year. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,676), button bucks (347) and does (1,584). Leading the state was Franklin...
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
houstonherald.com
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
rhsecho.com
Hallo, Bonjour, Marhaban!
Rolla welcomes many people from all over the world, from east to west. Rolla High School has the pleasure of hosting foreign exchange students from countries such as Germany, France, and Palestine. Although these students are only planning to stay for a school year at most, they hope to make a big impact on the students, teachers, and community.
ksgf.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
KOMU
Man faces serious injuries after Jeep crashes, overturns on Highway 179
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has serious injuries after a crash Wednesday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said it responded to the 1300 block of Highway 179 at 8:30 a.m. for the crash. Todd Cardone, 54, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when the...
kjluradio.com
Outbuilding in Gerald destroyed by fire
An outbuilding in Gerald is destroyed in a first-alarm fire. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully-involved structure fire in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from an outbuilding. The fire was quickly brought under control.
houstonherald.com
County coroner answers 28 calls in October
The Texas County coroner answered 28 calls in October. There were 24 natural deaths, including six deaths due to respiratory failure, senile degeneration of the brain (5), heart disease/heart attack (4), stroke (2), one each cancer, sepsis, Covid-19, renal failure, liver failure, aorta rupture and cerebral palsy. There were three...
myozarksonline.com
Domestic assault arrest in Camdenton
A man from Linn Creek has been arrested for domestic assault. Camdenton Police responded to the 900 block of North Business Route 5 on Thursday, after a woman ran into the store seeking help. The victim told the responding officer that they were in their truck and 29 year old David Casey had been drinking, and they got into an argument. She said that during the argument Casey hit her in the face with his fist at least 3 times. She said she got out of the vehicle and ran into the store. Casey was arrested later in the day on Thursday, and is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.
KRMS Radio
Man Involved In Miller County Crash Arrested
A one-vehicle crash in Miller county resulted in an arrest Friday. Joseph O’Dell of Eldon was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the roadway which led to a crash. Officers determined O’Dell was driving under the influence and also without insurance at the time, and placed him under arrest.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Police Seek Help Locating Man Wanted In Child’s Death
Sullivan Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former Sullivan resident Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, in connection with the death of his child, Kastiel L. Taylor, an infant who passed away on July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse. According to Sullivan Police, officers responded to 857 Springfield Rd....
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
KRMS Radio
Stoutland Man Faces Drug Charges
A man from Stoutland is up on several drug charges. The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group got a warrant for a home in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive, last April. After a search officers found a gun, a Ziploc bag of pills, another bag of white powder, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
krcgtv.com
Two men arrested for cashing stolen checks
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia Police Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cashing stolen checks. According to court documents, officers were called to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive where they were met by bank employees who said 34-year-old Roylee Moore was attempting to cash a stolen check. They had already contacted the person to whom the check belonged and determined that the check had been stolen.
Comments / 0