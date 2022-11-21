A man from Linn Creek has been arrested for domestic assault. Camdenton Police responded to the 900 block of North Business Route 5 on Thursday, after a woman ran into the store seeking help. The victim told the responding officer that they were in their truck and 29 year old David Casey had been drinking, and they got into an argument. She said that during the argument Casey hit her in the face with his fist at least 3 times. She said she got out of the vehicle and ran into the store. Casey was arrested later in the day on Thursday, and is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO