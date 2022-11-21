ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks

Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu

IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power

The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
'Nepo Baby' Is Trending Everywhere, but What Does It Mean?

In Generation Zoomer fashion (yes, that is the official name of the generation) we have another trending term that has quickly been shortened into slang: "nepo baby." The hashtag #nepobaby has already attracted over 38 million views across the most popular social media sites. But what exactly is the meaning...
Check Out Murdoch Mysteries' Yannick Bisson's Charming New Lifetime Christmas Movie, 'Baking All the Way'

What makes a recipe great? Is it a certain ingredient? Or how it's prepared? Or maybe it's the love that goes into making it? In Baking All the Way, a new original movie in Lifetime's It's a Wonderful Lifetime Christmas movie event, a big city chef heads to a small town in search of a gingerbread recipe she and her mother used to make during the holidays.

