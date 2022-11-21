ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poconos nonprofit that helps injured animals launches fundraising effort as it seeks to upgrade facilities, expand services

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works. Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September. Tancredi and Downing are now making...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton's Peace Candle lighting ceremony

EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle. The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long. That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music. The event is organized...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marion D. Kearney

Marion D. Kearney, 91, of Dunmore, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late David “Spike” (Buddy) Kearney. The couple had been married for 42 years. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late...
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Joseph M. Campagna

Joseph M. Campagna, 103, of West Scranton, died Thursday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton with family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, the former MaryAda Borer. Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Mary Fusco Campagna, he attended...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

