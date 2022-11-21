Read full article on original website
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
Poconos nonprofit that helps injured animals launches fundraising effort as it seeks to upgrade facilities, expand services
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works. Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September. Tancredi and Downing are now making...
Easton's Peace Candle lighting ceremony
EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle. The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long. That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music. The event is organized...
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Marion D. Kearney
Marion D. Kearney, 91, of Dunmore, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late David “Spike” (Buddy) Kearney. The couple had been married for 42 years. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late...
Small Business Saturday promotes local downtowns for the holiday season and all year long
From West Reading, to Pottstown, to Easton -- Small Business Saturday was in full swing across our area. "I'm really pleased with the amount of people that came in and just lucky, said Miyo Holt of Love Blossoms. It is the first one for Holt at her Bank Street store in Easton just off of Centre Square.
70 nursing home residents moved to other side of building after heater malfunctions in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire crews are reporting no injuries after a call at a nursing home in Exeter Township Thursday night. It happened at Fairlane Gardens at Reading around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a malfunctioning heater caused issues. Police say 70 residents were moved to another side...
Kids-in-need experience loneliness during holidays, need community help
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We are giving thanks by giving back. Area non-profits aimed at helping kids in need are hoping that the giving spirit is the staple of the season. The smiles hide the hard road these kids have traveled. "Many of the youth we are serving have been in...
Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
Joseph M. Campagna
Joseph M. Campagna, 103, of West Scranton, died Thursday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton with family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, the former MaryAda Borer. Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Mary Fusco Campagna, he attended...
Man sentenced on rape charges in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced Tuesday on rape and related charges in Luzerne County. Edwin Colon was found guilty back in July after raping a woman over the course of several days at a home in Plymouth in 2019. Colon will spend up to 20 years...
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
