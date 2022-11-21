Read full article on original website
Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say
WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
Bay County man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after allegedly threatened to kill family takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — Accused of making homicidal threats against his family, a Bay County man ran into a patch of woods and allegedly dared police to come after him. Shortly thereafter, he surrendered after being flushed from hiding by a Michigan State Police helicopter. Months on, the man...
Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
Man Stabs His Own Brother After Argument, Troopers Say
Michigan State Police have charged a Mt. Pleasant man with attempted murder after he stabbed his brother. Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. They say the two brothers had been arguing before Vandale Greene stabbed his brother. The brother was taken...
60-Year-Old Woman Dies in Franklin Township House Fire
The Harrison Community Fire Department says one elderly woman died in a house fire in Franklin Township on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Harrison Community Fire Department was sent to a house fire on North Bailey Lake Avenue. Officials say that when the firefighters arrived, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames and they found a 60-year-old Harrison woman inside.
Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
Flint deputy fire chief retires; firefighter in Pulaski probe gets new job in Bay City
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint firefighter who was disciplined after a fire where two young children died has a new job with another department in Mid-Michigan. The firefighter resigned from the Flint Fire Department earlier this month. While he has a new job, another high-ranking official with the department is leaving, as the deputy chief has announced her retirement.
‘I don’t wanna die,’ Bay City man texts ex he allegedly planned to kill just before shootout with police
BAY CITY, MI — Upset over a recent breakup, a Bay City man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to kill her, saying “blood gonna be everywhere.”. After leading intervening police on a high-speed chase, the man crashed his vehicle and allegedly sent his ex a text with a noticeably different tone than his earlier threatening missives: “I don’t wanna die.”
Good samaritans lose everything in Sanford house fire
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days before Thanksgiving, a Sanford couple known for their community service lost everything in a housefire. Even their beloved dog. Fred and Eleanor Post have been active members of the community supporting veterans, kids and even hosting Thanksgiving for people who have nowhere to go.
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
Scam calls promising utility ‘refunds’ making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Police are warning Bay City residents of phone scams. Bay City issued a notice on Monday, Nov. 21 stating that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls. The calls falsely state that the potential victim has a refund due and to press ‘1′ for more information, according to the city.
Two fires at Central Michigan University blamed on battery powered devices
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is re-evaluating residence hall policies on battery-powered transportation after two fires on campus in one day. The university says firefighters had to put out flames at two dorm buildings on Tuesday -- Woldt and Merrill halls. No injuries were reported and CMU says everyone got out of the buildings safely.
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting
CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
Saginaw County clerk upset new compensation policy could give elected officials a raise
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has passed a policy that could one day raise the pay for the county's six elected officials. One of those elected officials is not happy with the policy, saying it's greedy that the others who may see their pay increase haven't spoken out against the policy.
‘Friends for life’ lead Bay City area swimmers to banner day at state finals
They might finish one after another. But Scarlet Maison and Sareena Kurchak have always been side-by-side teammates. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
Giveaways help feed families for Thanksgiving amid record inflation
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The American Farm Bureau Federation expects a 20% hike in the average cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner over last year. A Mid-Michigan woman is feeling the weight of that inflation as she plans Thanksgiving dinner for her family. "The price of groceries are high, so this...
