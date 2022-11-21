ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, MI

WNEM

Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

60-Year-Old Woman Dies in Franklin Township House Fire

The Harrison Community Fire Department says one elderly woman died in a house fire in Franklin Township on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Harrison Community Fire Department was sent to a house fire on North Bailey Lake Avenue. Officials say that when the firefighters arrived, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames and they found a 60-year-old Harrison woman inside.
HARRISON, MI
WNEM

Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint deputy fire chief retires; firefighter in Pulaski probe gets new job in Bay City

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint firefighter who was disciplined after a fire where two young children died has a new job with another department in Mid-Michigan. The firefighter resigned from the Flint Fire Department earlier this month. While he has a new job, another high-ranking official with the department is leaving, as the deputy chief has announced her retirement.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

‘I don’t wanna die,’ Bay City man texts ex he allegedly planned to kill just before shootout with police

BAY CITY, MI — Upset over a recent breakup, a Bay City man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to kill her, saying “blood gonna be everywhere.”. After leading intervening police on a high-speed chase, the man crashed his vehicle and allegedly sent his ex a text with a noticeably different tone than his earlier threatening missives: “I don’t wanna die.”
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Good samaritans lose everything in Sanford house fire

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days before Thanksgiving, a Sanford couple known for their community service lost everything in a housefire. Even their beloved dog. Fred and Eleanor Post have been active members of the community supporting veterans, kids and even hosting Thanksgiving for people who have nowhere to go.
SANFORD, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Two fires at Central Michigan University blamed on battery powered devices

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is re-evaluating residence hall policies on battery-powered transportation after two fires on campus in one day. The university says firefighters had to put out flames at two dorm buildings on Tuesday -- Woldt and Merrill halls. No injuries were reported and CMU says everyone got out of the buildings safely.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
MLive

‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting

CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI

