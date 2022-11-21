Read full article on original website
USC, Michigan deliver big with emphatic Week 13 wins
USC's hire of Lincoln Riley is immediately paying off, Michigan showed it's not a one-trick pony as rivalry week delivered across the board.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now
Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but 1-2 against Michigan.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Oregon Ducks officially eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention
It looks like the Oregon Ducks will be taking the next few weeks off. That may be a good thing, in the end. It will give them a chance to recuperate after what was an incredibly embarrassing and abysmal loss to the Oregon State Beavers, where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the rivalry game in Corvallis. The loss opened the door for the Washington Huskies to decide the fate of the Ducks, which is never something that you want if you’re an Oregon fan. With Washington’s 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday...
College football Power Rankings after Week 13
Four losses in the top 10 highlight the final week of the regular season in this week's Power Rankings.
Caleb Williams' Heisman showcase carries USC to win over Irish
Caleb Williams dazzled in USC's win over Notre Dame on Saturday, an "unreal" performance that solidified his position as a Heisman frontrunner.
