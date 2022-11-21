ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Bob Iger back, Bob Chapek out, as Disney CEO

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpbs4_0jJBgLur00

( The Hill ) — Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is returning to head the entertainment giant, replacing his successor Bob Chapek.

The surprise news comes days after Disney’s stock hit a 52-week low, falling 41 percent so far this year.

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dead at 49: reports

In a press release Sunday, Disney announced Chapek was stepping down and Iger will serve two additional years as the company’s top executive.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, the company’s board chair, said in a statement.

Arnold added that Iger, who led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020, has the “deep respect” of Disney employees and is “admired” by the company, which will help them navigate new challenges.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” Arnold said.

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, saying overwhelming demand broke records and site

Iger oversaw Disney through the acquisitions of Pixar, 21st Century Fox and Marvel and the opening of the company’s first theme park in China.

He continued to serve as executive chairman and chairman of the Board until the end of 2021.

In a statement on Sunday, Iger said he was “optimistic for the future of this great company.”

“Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe — most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration,” Iger said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

17 News Alerts

Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993, was appointed as CEO in 2020. He was previously chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in southeast Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned 18-year-old Israel Saldana had been slowly backing up […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man solves 15-year-old Disneyland riddle

A Disney YouTuber solved a 15-year-old riddle hidden inside Disneyland, thanks to his subscribers. Chris Provost, who runs the Provost Park Pass YouTube channel, explained the mystery behind the hidden message and why it hadn’t been solved in over a decade. During a previous video Provost recorded, fans noticed a unique skeleton painting on the […]
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River Brewing Company becomes 100 percent employee-owned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET — After earning multiple awards throughout its 18-year history, Kern River Brewing Company has announced they are now a 100 percent employee-owned business. In a news release, KRBC says the announcement was made possible thanks to the newly-created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). All eligible employees will be granted shares of company […]
KERNVILLE, CA
KGET

2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is projected to win her bid for reelection to the U.S. Senate, defeating fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. The Associated Press called the race just after 8 p.m. Murkowski won with the state’s new ranked choice voting system after neither she nor Tshibaka secured more than half of first-choice votes, according to the AP. In the second […]
ALASKA STATE
KGET

Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California

Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Biden mourns victims in Virginia Walmart shooting

President Biden on Wednesday mourned the victims of a shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., noting it took place during the week of Thanksgiving. Six people were killed when a gunman, who was an employee of the Walmart, opened fire on Tuesday night. The gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot. “Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy