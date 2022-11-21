ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State basketball season vs. San Diego State in the Maui Invitational: How to watch, listen, and stream the game

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
So far it’s been a pretty ho-hum start to the college basketball season for Ohio State, but that’s about to change. Not only because of the exotic location the Buckeyes will be playing hoops in, but because the level of competition is about to go up.

The long-awaited trip to the Hawaiian islands for the venerable Maui Invitational is finally here, and OSU tips things off against San Diego State on Monday night. If you are lucky enough to be taking this experience all in person, well then good for you, and there’s plenty of jealousy to go around.

However, if you aren’t, then we’ve got everything you need to hang loose and check out the Buckeyes doing battle with the Aztecs out in Maui. Happy viewing and pining for the eye candy landscapes that we’re sure the ESPN family of networks will blast across your television screen.

Basic info

When: Monday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lahaina Civic Center (Lahaina, HI – Maui)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

TV announcers:

  • John Schriffen
  • Daymeon Fishback

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

  • Paul Keels (play-by-play)
  • Ron Stokes (analysis)

