Unless you plan to give out fake donation cards for the Human Fund à la Seinfeld's George Costanza or have committed to a Scroogey season, you'll need to do a little holiday shopping in the next month. Don't put off shopping and find yourself needing to stop at 7-Eleven for last-minute gifts like a handful of scratchers and a bottle of André; start now! And you can kill two birds, as they say, not only wowing your family and friends with the cool items you've found but contributing to Austin organizations, artists, and makers by shopping at local markets instead of lining the pockets of our corporate overlords.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO