Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
Johnson City Press
Providence, Johnson County win early Hardee's games
When it comes to basketball IQ, Providence Academy guard Addie Wilhoit is wise beyond her years. The eighth-grader scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Knights to a 46-40 win over Unicoi County in Wednesday’s opening game at the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today: Spacious Condo in Johnson City
(WJHL) Julia Harrell, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around a spacious condo in a popular area of Johnson City. For more information or to tour the home call Julia at (423) 302-0595 or visit Evans and Evans online.
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City amends Turkey Trot route at last minute
A day before the annual Turkey Trot kicks off on Thanksgiving, the Johnson City Commission met Wednesday to amend the route, reverting back to the original route for the race. Commissioners met at 7:45 a.m. to discuss the change in a meeting that lasted about five minutes. Commissioners approved the route for this year's Turkey Trot, a 5K run through parts of downtown, on Nov. 3. A city spokesperson said the change was necessitated because of ongoing construction on parts of the new route, and because the city hadn't anticipated that the original route would be paved in time for the run.
Johnson City Press
Dyer wins in return to East on second day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day...
Johnson City Press
Pennington Gap on ice – town hosts ice skating through Jan. 15
PENNINGTON GAP – The holidays are on ice in Lee County. If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field Friday at 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
Bristol Casino makes turkey donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
Johnson City Press
Appalachian State slips past Bucs
Appalachian State came into Freedom Hall on Wednesday night and walked out with a pre-Thanksgiving win. Five Mountaineers scored in double figures and Appalachian State beat the Bucs 74-70 in a non-conference game between two former Southern Conference rivals.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
Johnson City Press
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON – For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the last six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On December 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Greene Co. thriller highlights Day 2 of Hardee’s Classic
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday was the first day of boys action at the 33rd Hardee’s Classic, with two games coming down to the wire. In the evening, South Greene saw a large lead over rival North Greene dwindle in the second half. The Huskies had a chance to tie or win the game on […]
Johnson City Press
Five questions with DCHS senior Kitty Jo Cox
David Crockett High School senior Kitty Jo Cox was recently named a finalist for the Questbridge National College Match competition. Questbridge is a national nonprofit organization based out of Palo Alto, California, that works to connect academically outstanding low-income students with the colleges of their dreams. They do this through offering students full four-year scholarships to the nearly 50 schools that they partner with. Questbridge students are able to submit a ranked list of colleges that they hope to match with. Questbridge works with students every step of the way from high school all the way through college and to their first job.
Johnson City Press
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 25
Nov. 25, 1886: The Comet reported that “Jonesboro is to have a foundry and machine shop. The foundry building will be 60 x 30 feet and the machine shop will be 30 x 50 feet.”. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.
Johnson City Press
Clinchfield Railroad to be the focus of Saturday’s Heritage Day
The Clinchfield Railroad — among the many enterprises created by East Tennessee State University founding donor George L. Carter — will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day at the university’s Carter Railroad Museum. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Comments / 0