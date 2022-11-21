Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Jackets fend off St. Thomas for 58-54 home victory
The Howard Payne Lady Jackets improved to 2-3 on the season with a 58-54 victory over St. Thomas Saturday afternoon in their first game of the Thanksgiving ASC-SCAC Crossover at the Brownwood Coliseum. Down 15-6 after one quarter, the Lady Jackets crept with 22-19 by haftime and opened a 39-27...
brownwoodnews.com
Defenses on display as Lions, Wichita Falls meet in regional semifinals
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
brownwoodnews.com
Raymon Mobley
Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Sanderson
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Randall ‘Randy’ Mark LaBruyere
Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Bangs, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at High Mesa Cowboy Church, 100 High Mesa Dr., Brownwood, Texas on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Randy was born January...
brownwoodnews.com
Bobbie Jean Forbess
Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94, of Rogers, Arkansas formerly of Brownwood, Texas passed away November 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehab. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m, to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 at the funeral home.
brownwoodnews.com
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Joe Haynes – A story of faith and purpose
Joe Haynes leaned back in a well-worn chair at the KSTA radio station. The studio is crowded with memorabilia: Coleman Bluecats rally gear, inspirational messages, and a large framed painting of Jesus walking on the water. “My whole life has been about overcoming odds. I was born with cerebral palsy. They said, ‘You can’t go to school. You can’t drive a car. You can’t go to college. You can’t get married. You can’t hold down a regular job. You can’t. You can’t.’ But I always believe you can,” said the beloved local radio personality and Pastor at nearby Leaday Baptist Church.
brownwoodnews.com
Numbers for Community Thanksgiving Feast Far Exceed Last Year
After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2022 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home delivery and take-out was 1,113. The total 2021 dine in was 434. Howard Payne University and North...
brownwoodnews.com
CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29
Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 25
November 29 – Food Challenge Practice 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 29 -Brookesmith 4-H Meeting 4:15pm at Brookesmith ISD. December 1 – Deadline to Enter Brown County Youth Fair. 3 – Brown County 4-H Project Show at the Youth Fair Barns. 6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting...
brownwoodnews.com
Donna Sue Seymore
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 200 East College Avenue in Coleman, with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Small Business Saturday at the Depot Today Nov. 26th
Shop several locally-owned, small businesses at the Jolly Jamboree!. The first 20 customers will receive a free grab bag!. When: Small Business Saturday, November 26th from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Where: The Depot at 600 E Depot in Brownwood!. Clothing, Jewelry, Sweet Treats, Children’s Toys, and More!. Follow the Jolly...
Comments / 0