numberfire.com

Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) out on Friday

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Strus will miss his second straight game with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Wizards' team ranked eighth in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.3 points, 2.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (illness) active and starting on Friday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin will suit up despite being listed with an illness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 30.0 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Clint Capela (dental pain) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Capela's status is currently in limbo due to recent dental pain. Expect Onyeka Okongwu to log more minutes at center if Capela is ruled out. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 11.7...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Chuma Okeke (knee) out on Friday, Paolo Banchero to start

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke will sit out on Friday night with left knee soreness. Expect Paolo Banchero to play a lead offensive role in his first game back from a left ankle sprain. Banchero's projection includes 17.8...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable on Sunday

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (toe) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a six game absence with a toe injury, Stewart appears closer to a potential return. Expect Marvin Bagley to see more minutes if Stewart remains out on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Detroit's Jaden Ivey (knee) ruled out on Friday, Rodney McGruder to start

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ivey will sit out after the Pistons' rookie was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Alec Burks to see more minutes versus a Suns' team ranked sixth in defensive rating. Burks' current projection includes...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable on Sunday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Dedmon has recently been listed as questionable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In a potential revenge matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Dedmon to score 12.4 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando's Sunday matchup

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugg's Sunday status is currently in the air after Orlando's guard experienced ankle soreness. Expect Gary Harris to see an uptick in playing time if Suggs is inactive on Sunday. Suggs' current projection...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Dalano Banton (ankle) listed as questionable on Toronto's Saturday injury report

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton's status remains in question after he missed two straight games with an ankle sprain. Expect Malachi Flynn to see more minutes if Banton is ruled out. Banton's current projection includes 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Boston's Jayson Tatum (ankle) out for Sunday's contest versus Washington

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum will sit out on Sunday after suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Washington unit allowing a 110.0 defensive rating, Jaylen Brown should play a lead offensive role. Per Rotogrinders'...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Washington's Bradley Beal (thigh) starting on Friday, Jordan Goodwin to bench

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal will make his return after sitting out one game with a thigh injury. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 37.6 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (knee) remains out on Friday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Aaron Nesmith should see more playing time after Andrew Nembhard was inactive for the third straight game. Nesmith's projection includes 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO

