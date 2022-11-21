ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Rutland alpaca farm invites shoppers to a unique Small Business Saturday

RUTLAND, Mass. - For people looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown shopping, one local farm offered a Small Business Saturday experience you can't find on Main Street. What You Need To Know. Alpaca-Llips Farm in Rutland held a Small Business Saturday open house. The farm was started...
RUTLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire

“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand

WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the Worcester man who died in a car crash in Bolton on Monday morning, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Pre-Thanksgiving flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to smoky odor

BOSTON — A flight that was bound for Boston Logan International Airport the morning before Thanksgiving had to return to its airport of origin and make an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, returned to Rochester International Airport in New York after declaring an emergency due to an odor in the flight deck.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2

A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
WORCESTER, MA

