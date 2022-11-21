Read full article on original website
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
worcestermag.com
Hometown Heroes: Roberto Diaz strives to provide youth with a safe space
At 14, Roberto Diaz first found a safe space at the local YMCA. As a peer leader, he spoke to people of his age from communities with high rates of HIV/AIDS about safe sex practices. There, he escaped the Worcester neighborhoods in which he was losing friends to drug addiction,...
spectrumnews1.com
Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
spectrumnews1.com
Rutland alpaca farm invites shoppers to a unique Small Business Saturday
RUTLAND, Mass. - For people looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown shopping, one local farm offered a Small Business Saturday experience you can't find on Main Street. What You Need To Know. Alpaca-Llips Farm in Rutland held a Small Business Saturday open house. The farm was started...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
newbedfordguide.com
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
House of the Week: Enjoy privacy and woodlands at three-level Shrewsbury home
SHREWSBURY — This desirable combination of a neighborhood setting plus 1.75-acres of wooded privacy comes with three levels of living, including two private home offices. The 13-room, 3,993-square-foot home at 9-B Blackthorn Road is listed with Lee Joseph of Coldwell Banker Realty — Worcester for $1.05 million. ...
Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand
WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the Worcester man who died in a car crash in Bolton on Monday morning, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
WCVB
Pre-Thanksgiving flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to smoky odor
BOSTON — A flight that was bound for Boston Logan International Airport the morning before Thanksgiving had to return to its airport of origin and make an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, returned to Rochester International Airport in New York after declaring an emergency due to an odor in the flight deck.
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents of Worcester high rise still shut out as crews work to restore power
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than 100 families living in a 16-story apartment building in Worcester are still unable to return to their homes as crews investigate an electrical fire that began early Thursday morning. What You Need To Know. An electrical fire forced more than 100 families out of a...
