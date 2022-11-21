Read full article on original website
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Rutland alpaca farm invites shoppers to a unique Small Business Saturday
RUTLAND, Mass. - For people looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown shopping, one local farm offered a Small Business Saturday experience you can't find on Main Street. What You Need To Know. Alpaca-Llips Farm in Rutland held a Small Business Saturday open house. The farm was started...
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Restaurants packed for Thanksgiving meal
While many people enjoyed a nice home cooked meal for thanksgiving dinner, some people preferred to dine out this Thanksgiving.
The 2022 Huntington Village Holiday Spectacular is Back On
After saying that the Huntington Village Holiday Spectacular would be canceled this year, officials announced that the event is now a go. Citing concerns about costs and public safely, the village and the BID both decided that the holiday festival would be canceled. That decision was reversed recently when Northwell...
Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Plumley Village Thanksgiving fire damages electrical system displacing hundreds
WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of Worcester families are without a home this thanksgiving after an overnight fire on Laurel Street. The Worcester Fire Department responded to Plumley Village at 3:42 in the morning for a fire in an electrical room. The fire was put out but it caused major damage to the electrical system. Because of the amount of damage and extent of the repairs, all residents have been relocated until the high rise is deemed safe. The building is made up of 120 apartments with about 300 to 400 residents living there and for for many of them, their Thanksgiving plans were uprooted.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Sean “Diddy” Combs purchases Greenfield cannabis company
Rapper, businessman, and entrepreneur Sean Diddy Combs has purchased Patriot Care, a Greenfield cannabis company, through the purchase of the parent company Colombia Care.
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Mild weather set to continue, here’s why
It is the end of November and winter is fast approaching but we continue to experience milder than average temperatures.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
