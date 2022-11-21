WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of Worcester families are without a home this thanksgiving after an overnight fire on Laurel Street. The Worcester Fire Department responded to Plumley Village at 3:42 in the morning for a fire in an electrical room. The fire was put out but it caused major damage to the electrical system. Because of the amount of damage and extent of the repairs, all residents have been relocated until the high rise is deemed safe. The building is made up of 120 apartments with about 300 to 400 residents living there and for for many of them, their Thanksgiving plans were uprooted. ​

