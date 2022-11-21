ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Rutland alpaca farm invites shoppers to a unique Small Business Saturday

RUTLAND, Mass. - For people looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown shopping, one local farm offered a Small Business Saturday experience you can't find on Main Street. What You Need To Know. Alpaca-Llips Farm in Rutland held a Small Business Saturday open house. The farm was started...
RUTLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
longisland.com

The 2022 Huntington Village Holiday Spectacular is Back On

After saying that the Huntington Village Holiday Spectacular would be canceled this year, officials announced that the event is now a go. Citing concerns about costs and public safely, the village and the BID both decided that the holiday festival would be canceled. That decision was reversed recently when Northwell...
HUNTINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!

You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
LEE, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Plumley Village Thanksgiving fire damages electrical system displacing hundreds

WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of Worcester families are without a home this thanksgiving after an overnight fire on Laurel Street. The Worcester Fire Department responded to Plumley Village at 3:42 in the morning for a fire in an electrical room. The fire was put out but it caused major damage to the electrical system. Because of the amount of damage and extent of the repairs, all residents have been relocated until the high rise is deemed safe. The building is made up of 120 apartments with about 300 to 400 residents living there and for for many of them, their Thanksgiving plans were uprooted. ​
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy