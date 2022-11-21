Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
Biggby celebrates new location in Lima Memorial
LIMA — Biggby Coffee had a ribbon cutting Tuesday at its third Lima location at the Welcome Center at Lima Memorial Health Systems. Adam Rector said, “We are here for the community, for those who are with family members, but also the hard workers and nurses and doctors at the hospital.”
hometownstations.com
Elida FFA sponsors Blood Donor Day with the American Red Cross
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross today. The blood drive welcomed walk-ins and appointments. Students along with the public were invited. The Elida FFA says sparking leadership and making a positive difference in students is just part of their mission. They hope this leads others to become regular donors. The students we spoke to say the process is easy and it feels good to give something that could give someone another holiday season with their family.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Lima’s celebration of the holiday season will kick off with “Lights On Lima” starting at 4 p.m. Friday., Along with lighting up the tree display in Town Square, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly events to help everyone get in that holiday spirit. Grand Illumination.
hometownstations.com
Ollie's Bargain Outlet and the Lima Salvation Army are making sure every kid in need has a present this Christmas
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As you and your family are getting ready for Christmas, so is the Salvation Army. The Lima Salvation Army went shopping at Ollie's Bargain Outlet to buy toys to distribute for their Toys for Tots program. Ollie's raises money to donate to Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army keeps that money local by spending it at their Lima location. They are accepting donations of toys, and every donation helps them make sure as many children as possible can have a good Christmas.
hometownstations.com
Santa Claus is coming to Delphos for the Kiwanis Hometown Christmas
Press Release from the Delphos Kiwanis Club: The Kiwanis Club of Delphos is holding their 10th Annual Kiwanis Hometown Christmas on Friday, December 2nd in downtown Delphos. The Lighted Santa Parade kicks off at 6:30pm down Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Santa house across from the Fire Department for the lighting of the Christmas tree. Kids can then tell Santa all their wishes for Christmas and receive a free gift. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the event. After the parade, kids can take free rides on the Christmas Train, miniature fire truck and pony rides and families can enjoy a ride on a real fire truck. Free face painting will also be happening. Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories to the children after the parade. Costumed characters will be strolling around to take pictures with the kids: Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Cinderella, The Grinch, Pudgy Elf, Marshall from Paw Patrol and Brutus Buckeye.
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
For everything, give thanks: Van Wert community gathers for Thanksgiving service
VAN WERT — “Every day should be Thanksgiving” in the hearts of Christians. Those were the words of Roger Peugh of Trinity Friends Church to those in attendance at Sunday evening’s Community Thanksgiving Service held at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Peugh gave that message while speaking on biblical passages related to thankfulness, reminding those in attendance that while much of our human nature can be focused on complaining, being deliberate in seeking out areas of blessing can change one’s entire mindset.
hometownstations.com
Teachers at Liberty Arts Magnet hope to build reading and writing skills through their literacy night event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Building and developing reading and writing skills at an early age is critical for students. Teachers and staff at Liberty Arts Magnet School are taking this task head-on by hosting a literacy night for Liberty students this evening. Teachers have created games and activities such as creating a variety of words through anagram tiles and story sequencing where students have a set of pictures and can create a story from beginning to end. Through all the games and activities, teachers strive to not only help their students build on their literacy skills but to send home the message of the importance of reading and writing.
hometownstations.com
Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations. This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
hometownstations.com
Keeping kids active and social over holiday break is the goal of Lima YMCA's "No School Days"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Thanksgiving break beginning, many students need something to do while they're out of school. The Lima Family YMCA hosts No School Days to give kids a fun day while school's out. The program lets them play sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball. They could also play board games, watch a movie, and went swimming. The kids were happy to have somewhere to go instead of staying at home or going outside in this weather.
Sidney Daily News
An Alpha Thanksgiving
The Alpha Community Center was filled with hungry visitors during its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 18. Sophia Patton, left, to right, 7, waits for her mom, Lindsey Patton, both of Anna, to take a thanksgiving meal from Alpha Community Center Executive Director Jan Geuy, of Sidney, during the Alpha Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers would carry the meals over to waiting visitors at the dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. The meals included traditional Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
hometownstations.com
All Starr Pet Rescue teaming up with West Ohio Food Bank for free pet food distribution
Press Release from All Starr Pet Rescue: All Starr Pet Rescue in conjunction with the West Ohio Food Bank will be having a free pet food distribution this Saturday November 26th from 2-4pm. Distribution will be at the green and tan pole barn located at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave. Elida Ohio. We will limit the number of bags per vehicle as to serve as any families as possible. When coming into Elida we ask that you enter the facility from the south by taking Dutch Hollow Rd. which becomes Greenlawn Ave. This prevents traffic backups for the village.
Delphos Herald
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
hometownstations.com
Families may be paying more for that Thanksgiving feast compared to recent years
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many will fight grocery store crowds ahead of Thanksgiving, which also means digging out extra cash for that feast. The annual Thanksgiving dinner survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows it will cost $64 to feed a family of ten. That is a whopping 40% increase from just two years ago. The turkey is the centerpiece for many at the Thanksgiving table, and that price has hiked over 20% compared to a year ago. These high prices aren't slowing down the last-minute rush to the supermarket. The manager of Save A Lot in Lima says they normally see their largest rush the day before Thanksgiving, and last-minute shoppers will need to pack some patience.
Times-Bulletin
School districts consider arming teachers
VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
hometownstations.com
Many ordering pizza on the night before Thanksgiving
Lima, OH (WLIO) - If you had pizza for dinner Wednesday, you might be surprised how many others did too. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for pizza orders. Westgate Entertainment Center normally sees four to five times more sales on that night than on a typical business day. They were prepared with extra staff on the clock to help fill all of those orders. The owner says there's a few reasons why pizza is so popular on Thanksgiving's eve.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
