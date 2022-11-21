ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII TV3

Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER

United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi is a coastal city located in the South Texas region in Texas. It is also the county seat and the largest city of Nueces County. This city's name has an Ecclesiastical Latin translation, which means "Body of Christ." Corpus Christi's name was from Spanish explorer Alonso Álvarez de...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Eligible residents can get help with utility bills

As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy