Corpus Christi police adding extra patrols for holiday DUI enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra precautions are being taken by local law enforcement to keep Coastal Bend roads safe from drunk drivers this Thanksgiving. Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they have additional officers patrolling at night -- specifically looking for those driving under the influence. The...
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
Troubleshooters: Elderly woman pays local repair business $83,000
Did a local foundation repair business take advantage of an elderly woman for thousands of dollars? The Troubleshooters look into the issue.
City accepting 'Operation Heat Help' applications
The City of Corpus Christi has opened applications for "Operation Heat Help," to help some residents in the are with rising heat costs as temperatures get colder in the Coastal Bend.
Downtown Corpus Christi proponents point to TIRZ as reason for economic growth
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi was a very different place than it is now not even 10 years ago, according to Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera-Mason. That's part of the reason the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for that area was created. "So in 2016 Downtown...
Damaged power line on JFK Causeway replaced with two new poles, AEP Texas says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas spent the weekend addressing a broken power line leaning over the westbound side of the JFK Causeway. AEP Texas and the Texas Department of Transportation responded to the incident on Saturday. Officials with AEP told 3NEWS Monday they were replacing the broken pole with two new ones.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER
United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
2022 City of Corpus Christi Thanksgiving Holiday schedule
City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services, and Municipal Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.
Traffic diverted near Harbor Bridge after semi-truck gets stuck on I-37 access road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police diverted traffic from the northbound access road of I-37 leading to Highway 181 after the roadway became blocked by a semi-truck Monday morning. According to a Reverse Alert, the semi-truck failed to make height clearance on the roadway. The roadway was reopened...
Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday. Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
Driver 'burned beyond recognition' in Jim Wells County crash
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Jim Wells County that killed one person on Sunday, Nov. 20. A statement from the DPS said the driver of a black Ford F-150 was going east on FM 624 in Jim Wells County when they swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head on.
Driver accused of killing two in wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge hires attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman accused of killing two people and seriously injuring another after driving the wrong-way on the Harbor Bridge and causing a crash has hired an attorney. The 148th court manager said Roxanne Palacios hired Frank Lazarte to defend her in the intoxication manslaughter case.
15 Free Things to Do in Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi is a coastal city located in the South Texas region in Texas. It is also the county seat and the largest city of Nueces County. This city's name has an Ecclesiastical Latin translation, which means "Body of Christ." Corpus Christi's name was from Spanish explorer Alonso Álvarez de...
Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash
According to the release from Texas DPS, shortly after the impact, a Ford F-150 caught fire, was fully engulfed in flames and then burned the driver "beyond recognition."
Vandalized Oil Belt Little League Field to be fixed by generous electrician
When athletes showed up to practice on Thursday, they couldn't figure out why the lights wouldn't turn on.
Gregory veteran makes transition from Army chef to civilian truck driver
A local Army veteran is forced to leave military service early to take over her mom's trucking company.
PAAC continues its free spay and neuter program for areas most in need
People Assisting Animal Control, also known as PAAC, is continuing its free spay and neuter program. Right now, they're offering services to those who live in the 78405 and 78416 zip codes
Eligible residents can get help with utility bills
As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
Bald eagle with injured wing rescued in San Patricio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bald eagle was rescued in San Patricio County Monday after being found perched on a bush near a rural road with an injured wing, and the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page. Wildlife rescuers with the ARK...
