Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Tells Boston Crowd He’s ‘Better Than John Cena’
For the past few months, WWE has seemingly been teasing an eventual clash between John Cena and Austin Theory. The match was rumoured for this year’s SummerSlam event in Nashville, which didn’t end up happening. However, with Cena reportedly expected for next year’s WrestleMania event, fans have speculated...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Considered Retirement During Wrestling Hiatus
Mia Yim has opened up about her passion for wrestling, noting that she almost stepped away from the ring for good after her previous WWE departure. Yim was let go by WWE in November 2021, along with a number of other stars including her now-husband Keith Lee. While Lee joined...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Praises AEW Champion
Ex-WWE writer and movie star Freddie Prinze Jr believes that AEW’s Jade Cargill is unlike any other wrestler on the company’s roster. Cargill is currently undefeated in AEW singles competition, and is the promotions inaugural TBS Champion. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Wrestling with Freddie,...
wrestletalk.com
5 New WWE Tournament Ideas After The SmackDown World Cup
Currently, WWE is running the SmackDown World Cup as a tournament on Fox. The tournament was invented as Fox also airs games of the FIFA World Cup in the USA. The winner is scheduled to face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the future. While the World Cup football tournament has...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Raw Star ‘Forced’ To Miss Show
A new report has emerged regarding the reason for WWE star Elias’s absence from a recent episode of WWE Raw. Elias returned as a full-time WWE character on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, after being mostly absent since late-2021. Jeffrey Sciullo, who plays Elias, also wrestled as...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Alan Angels, now simply going by the name ‘Angels’ recently joined the Violent By Design faction in IMPACT alongside members Deaner, Joe Doering, Kon and leader Eric Young. Angels recently took part in an interview with Paltrocast,...
wrestletalk.com
Three Matches Set For November 26 NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up (November 26). The matches for the show were taped prior to this week’s episode of NXT. The first match set for the show pits Tank Ledger, a recent NXT Level Up regular, against Xyon Quinn.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets New Female Companion On SmackDown?
There is another voice that has been introduced into the Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy saga after tonight’s WWE SmackDown. With now not only the ‘Uncle Howdy’ voice being heard in a vignette but also, a female sounding voice as well. To kick off the segment, Bray...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble 2023 & Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that he will be at two upcoming WWE events slated for early 2023. Following this weekend’s (November 26) Survivor Series show, WWE’s next premium live event will be Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 28, 2023. On his ‘To...
wrestletalk.com
Saraya Reveals Moves She Will Be ‘Cautious’ With Following Return
Saraya has revealed the moves that she won’t be taking following her in-ring return the at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. At the November 19 pay-per-view, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in her first match since December 2017. After announcing her wrestling retirement in April 2018, Saraya was cleared to...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Kept Other Departments Happy At The Expense Of Themselves
It’s no secret that working in WWE is far from easy, due to the company having so many departments to maintain. WWE star Finn Balor has recently found new momentum as a member of the Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor recently spoke with...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Injured At Full Gear
A new report has emerged regarding an injury sustained by a wrestler at AEW Full Gear this past weekend (November 19). At the event, the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television and faced AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix and Pac).
wrestletalk.com
Championship Celebration Set For November 30 AEW Dynamite
A championship celebration ceremony is set to take place on next Wednesday’s (November 30) episode of AEW Dynamite. At AEW Full Gear, Jade extended her undefeated streak to 42-0 when she defeated Nyla Rose to retain the TBS Championship. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Jade welcomed Red Velvet...
wrestletalk.com
Dax Harwood Challenges Top AEW Star For Wednesday’s Dynamite
Dax Harwood has challenged a top AEW star for next Wednesday’s (November 30) edition of AEW Dynamite. On the November 25 Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, FTR defeated Top Flight to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships. This continued what has been not only a successful year...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Acknowledges Social Media Drama On SmackDown
Braun Strowman’s “floppy floppers” Tweets didn’t just come back to haunt him in the ring tonight, they were directly referenced on TV!. After Braun Strowman reportedly caught heat backstage in WWE for making disparaging comments on Twitter about an entire style of wrestling, they were actually referenced on television.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Possibly Injured At AEW Rampage November 23 Taping
An AEW star seemingly suffered an injury during the taping of AEW Rampage in Chicago on November 23. At the taping for matches scheduled to air on the November 25 episode, Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag Team Championship.
wrestletalk.com
Update On When injured WWE Star Is Expected To Return
An update has emerged on the expected return of an injured WWE wrestler. Santino Marella, the father of NXT’s Arianna Grace, shared the update in a recent interview. Marella confirmed in the interview with Fightful Select (subscription required) that Arianna Grace is currently in the rehab stages. Grace’s team...
Comments / 0