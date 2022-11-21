Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Injured At Full Gear
A new report has emerged regarding an injury sustained by a wrestler at AEW Full Gear this past weekend (November 19). At the event, the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television and faced AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix and Pac).
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Was A Huge Fan Of Former WWE Star
For decades Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE and it’s not big secret that Vince had his favorites when it came to the wrestlers on the roster. During the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock signed with WWE and he seemed to be working his way up to becoming one of the top stars in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Stripped Of Their Championship
AEW made a major announcement concerning the AEW Women’s World Championship on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show. At AEW Full Gear, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new interim AEW Women’s World Champion. Toni became the interim champion back at All Out, winning a four-way with...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Kicked Out Of Faction
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (November 23) an AEW star saw one member return to a faction, while another one got kicked out!. Appearing in a backstage segment to talk about their recent altercation backstage at a Bow Wow meet and greet, Jade Cargill and the Baddies were back at full force.
wrestletalk.com
Planned Final Member Of Women’s WarGames Match Revealed
The planned final member of the Women’s WarGames match has been revealed. The Women’s WarGames match is set to pit Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley, against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a fifth member yet to be determined.
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment
An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.
wrestletalk.com
Former ROH Star Says They Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant
A former ROH star says they made six-man wrestling relevant. Following a stint in Ring of Honor, Kaun found his way to All Elite Wrestling and has quickly become aligned with Prince Nana, Toa Liona and Brian Cage in the Embassy. Prior to this run in the Embassy, Kaun was...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star On Turning Down Top Hollywood Roles
A WWE star has described turning down a number of big Hollywood roles including being offered Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things. One WWE star has commented on actually turning down roles in Hollywood to favor his time as a fighter. In a new interview with Sidewalk Entertainment on YouTube, WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
