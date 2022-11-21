Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years
Red Stag Supperclub will end its 15-year run in Northeast Minneapolis at the end of the year. The award-winning supperclub's 'Fish Fry Fridays,' extensive beer list and more payed homage to restaurateur Kim Bartmann's roots in Wisconsin. “Red Stag Supperclub is near and dear to my heart as it was...
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
fox9.com
George Floyd memorial future under discussion
The City of Minneapolis is developing plans for what to do with the George Floyd Memorial at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.
Eater
These Twin Cities Restaurants Are Great for Group Dining
Dining with a group is a tricky endeavor. A restaurant that can accommodate a larger party, of course, is important, but so is a menu with enough variety to suit each person’s tastes. The other key factor is a little harder to put a finger on — a welcoming, convivial atmosphere where a group can enjoy a meal without feeling cramped or hushed. From dim sum brunches to pasta dinners and traditional Filipino kamayan, here are eight Twin Cities restaurants that work well for group dining.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
boreal.org
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.
Stella's Fish Cafe to close after 17 years
Another Uptown Minneapolis bar and restaurant has announced its plans to close. Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestigious Oyster Bar will leave Uptown after 17 years.
mix949.com
Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
St. Paul youth football team heading to nationals with help of WCCO viewers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
