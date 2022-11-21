Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County Commissioner’s Actions Cause Voter Reaction
I am contacting you because of a matter of great concern here in Cascade County!. Two Candidates, Rae Grulkowski and Sandra Merchant, were duly elected by the voters in Cascade County to perform the known duties of those positions. Cascade County’s Current Budget Officer gave her notice of resignation in February 2022 that would be activated in November 2022, yet there was no discussion or transparent communication made available to make this known to the public or the new candidates six weeks before the new candidates took office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Hunter check station numbers in NC Mont. remain low despite favorable conditions
AUGUSTA – Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures have made for good hunting conditions in north-central Montana during the 2022 general rifle hunting season. But despite the favorable weather, the overall harvest as well as the number of hunters checked continues to remain well below average at FWP’s Region 4 check station in Augusta.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Belles and Lace closing; first Arc Apartments getting ready to open; permits for new restaurants; Montana Credit Union expanding
Belles and Lace Bridal downtown is closing Jan. 30. “This decision did not come easy after almost 10 years in business, and a lot of factors played into our choice to close our doors. and not all of them are negative. Sue is ready to enjoy retirement so congratulations to her and the next step in her life. And after they started up this business when she was 24, Courteney is also ready for the next adventure,” owners Courteney and Sue Ferrin wrote.
Fairfield Sun Times
Celebrate the holidays and trim the tree at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
ULM, MONTANA – Celebrate the holidays at everyone’s favorite buffalo jump by helping First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park trim their tree on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies in the visitor center while making your own paper ornaments, decorating...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Collision slows traffic in Great Falls
A two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Thursday, November 24, 2022, injured at least one person and slowed traffic for a while.
Comments / 0