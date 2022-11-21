Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Spirit of giving: 5,352 items collected for needy families
During the first two weeks of November, students at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School gathered canned food and dry goods for their annual school-wide Thanksgiving food drive contest. Out of the 7,488 total food items that were collected, the school’s fourth-grade classes collected 5,352 of the items. This is the...
Lake Charles American Press
Deputies pull over drivers to give turkeys — not tickets
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatched 10 deputies to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys instead of tickets to drivers this week. This was the 10th year turkeys have been handed out to community members. “This year, we had 125 turkeys that we distributed throughout the parish to those individuals who...
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
Lake Charles American Press
Stephany L. Fong
Stephany L. Fong was born March 13, 1990, in Lake Charles, La. to Terry and Suzanne Fong. She attended Barbe High School, excelling academically and athletically. Whether she was on or off the court, her exuberant personality, fierce competitiveness and loyalty to her team shown through. She danced with Lady Leah for 12 years, played recreational softball for 13 years including tournament ball.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Sulphur woman’s funeral expenses
A GoFundMe account to cover the funeral expenses of Stephany Fong, 32, has been organized by Sylvia Avery and Amanda Keller. “At this time, we would like to ask the community’s help again — not only for Stephany but her family, Dani and Shelby,” they said on the page.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and Bank Street for the next three hours. The roads are closed due to an accident, LCPD said.
KPLC TV
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
Lake Charles American Press
Philip Michael Conner
Philip Michael Conner, 16 years old, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. He was born on Dec. 10, 2005, to Derek and Kim Norwood Conner in Lake Charles, La. Philip was a very loved young man who was devoted to serving others with joy. He ministered at his church as an alter server and to his community through loyal friendship. He was naturally talented in many sports, but his love and passion was soccer. Philip also enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, cooking, and, most of all, spending time and joking around with family and friends.
KPLC TV
Father of 3 paralyzed after drive-by shooting in Jennings
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work, KLFY is reporting. Hoyt LeJeune was on his way to work on Nov. 10 when he was shot on Hwy 26, KLFY reports. Jennings police found him with two gunshot wounds in his back.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count Second Degree Murder.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
KPLC TV
Authorities make multiple arrests and seize $23,000 worth of illegal drugs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) and the CPSO ACT-Team made four arrests and seized approximately $23,000 worth of illegal drugs at a home on Aster St. in Lake Charles. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives executed...
Lake Charles American Press
Quick strike: Unbeaten Tors claim own tourney title
SULPHUR — A first-quarter blitz paved the way for a Sulphur win Tuesday in the championship game of the Alice Lynn Memorial Thanksgiving Classic, a 69-45 win over St. Louis Catholic. The Tors (4-0) took control early, using an 11-0 first-quarter run to build a 20-point halftime lead. Zach...
Basile man dies in fiery crash
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Allen Parish, Troopers say. The accident is still under investigation.
