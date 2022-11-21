Philip Michael Conner, 16 years old, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. He was born on Dec. 10, 2005, to Derek and Kim Norwood Conner in Lake Charles, La. Philip was a very loved young man who was devoted to serving others with joy. He ministered at his church as an alter server and to his community through loyal friendship. He was naturally talented in many sports, but his love and passion was soccer. Philip also enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, cooking, and, most of all, spending time and joking around with family and friends.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO