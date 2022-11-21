Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

TULSA, Okla. -

A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license.

Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.