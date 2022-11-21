ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpfVR_0jJBSpWX00

TULSA, Okla. -

A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license.

Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man arrested in connection with stabbing death in Glenpool

GLENPOOL — A Glenpool man was arrested Friday night after police say he stabbed another man. Richard Allen Harris, 27, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, according to jail records. Glenpool police said in a press release they responded to a stabbing call near 138th and South Elm...
GLENPOOL, OK
KRMG

TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man accused of firing shots near BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to the shots fired near the BOK Center Thursday night. Around 9:45 Thursday night, police say a witness reported seeing a Black male in a yellow and black plaid shirt fire two to three shots west of the BOK Center, put the gun back in his pocket and continue walking.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury

A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Black Friday Shopping Safety

Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots. The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Woman Killed In Craig County Crash

One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy