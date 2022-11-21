Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Fears Confirmed: Vikings Rookie Lost for Season
The Minnesota Vikings passing defense ranks last in the NFL per passing yards allowed and lost a critical young asset on Tuesday. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth had meniscus surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Booth, 22, battled injury earlier this season, too, and played 105 defensive...
PurplePTSD: 4 Injured Vikings, Knee Surgery for Rookie, the Week 9 Dub
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell updates the masses on the status...
Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV
Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is an unusual player ... with an unusual all-time stat.
The Ringer
Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
Vikings Rookie Defensive Class Down to 1 Great Hope in 2022
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah used the 2022 NFL Draft to select five defensive players with his first six picks. And as of November 28th, one of those picks is the last great hope to impact the 2022 team — cornerback Akayleb Evans. Foremost, this was the Vikings...
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
How Much Can the Vikings Secondary Give?
On Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Kevin O’Connell saw his depleted cornerback room exposed. While the Minnesota Vikings emerged victorious, it is beyond clear that the secondary needs help and health immediately. How much more can that unit give up?. Coming over from the Denver Broncos, defensive...
Vikings Playmaker Named ‘Dark Horse’ MVP Candidate
Patrick Mahomes is considered the frontrunner to win the MVP award by virtually every pundit, reasonable fan, and sportsbook in the country. But that doesn’t disqualify Bleacher Report from tabbing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as a “dark horse” candidate to seize the honor. Alex Kay...
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Minnesota Vikings fan in your life
We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season and it’s really the most wonderful time of the year. The Vikes bounced back on Thanksgiving with a tough win against the Patiorts, and Vikings Wire is here to give you another reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics...
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
