VikingsTerritory

Fears Confirmed: Vikings Rookie Lost for Season

The Minnesota Vikings passing defense ranks last in the NFL per passing yards allowed and lost a critical young asset on Tuesday. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth had meniscus surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Booth, 22, battled injury earlier this season, too, and played 105 defensive...
SuperTalk 1270

Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV

Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
The Ringer

Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
VikingsTerritory

Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings

The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
VikingsTerritory

How Much Can the Vikings Secondary Give?

On Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Kevin O’Connell saw his depleted cornerback room exposed. While the Minnesota Vikings emerged victorious, it is beyond clear that the secondary needs help and health immediately. How much more can that unit give up?. Coming over from the Denver Broncos, defensive...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Playmaker Named ‘Dark Horse’ MVP Candidate

Patrick Mahomes is considered the frontrunner to win the MVP award by virtually every pundit, reasonable fan, and sportsbook in the country. But that doesn’t disqualify Bleacher Report from tabbing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as a “dark horse” candidate to seize the honor. Alex Kay...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
