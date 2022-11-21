Read full article on original website
WJCL
Neighbors in Savannah speak out following murder arrest of mother in Quinton Simon disappearance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Neighbors on Buckhalter Road were eager to talk Tuesday about the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the mother of young Quinton Simon. Quinton was last seen October 5. Police said early in the investigation that the child was presumed dead. On Monday, his mother was arrested for his murder.
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
‘Her last free meal:’ Quinton Simon’s mom turned in to FBI by grandma on murder charges, friend says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond on Wednesday for the Georgia mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son. Leilani Simon reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.
wtoc.com
After arrest, revisiting Leilani Simon’s exclusive interview with WTOC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC spoke with Leilani Simon on October 24th - almost a month ago. At that time, Chatham County Police had already said that they believed Quinton was dead, had named Leilani their sole suspect, and had started searching a local landfill for Quinton’s remains.
Georgia Mom Arrested For Missing Toddler's Death After Human Remains Are Recovered In Landfill
After a month-long search in "grueling and hazardous" conditions, Chatham County authorities said they'd found human remains believed to be 20-month-old Quinton Simon in a local landfill. His mother Leilani Simon has been charged with murder. A Georgia mother has been arrested after authorities believe they may have found the...
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
Savannah police searching for missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
wtoc.com
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
live5news.com
Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors to file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
wtoc.com
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
WJCL
Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
Man injured in Chatham County shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol and Pooler Police Department ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol along with the Pooler Police Department kicked off their ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign Tuesday. Parents are asked to make sure their child’s safety seats are correctly installed before starting their trip. Drivers are also reminded to slow down...
live5news.com
1 arrested, 2 taken into custody after incident at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say an 18-year-old was arrested and two juveniles were taken into custody after an incident at Colleton County High School Monday. The Colleton County School District says the school went into lockdown after a fight on campus. The school district says they increased law...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
WJCL
Police: Shooting at Chatham County grocery store leaves 1 man injured
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a grocery store in Chatham County on Saturday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department, the shooting happened at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. The victim, a man, was taken to a...
live5news.com
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
