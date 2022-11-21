ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks preparing for hostile environment at Reser Stadium

Another rivalry matchup brings more audible reminders to Oregon’s practice fields. Dan Lanning had Washington’s fight song played ad nauseam leading up to the game two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the Ducks broke out a chainsaw to prepare for the third down sound effects they’ll hear at Reser Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis

You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball leaning on N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson entering PKI

A six-game gauntlet continues for Oregon, which remains severely short-handed entering the PKI, beginning tonight against No. 20 UConn. The Ducks (2-2) have been without four scholarship players thus far, including projected starters Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby, and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy injured his left foot during Sunday’s loss to Houston and his status for tonight’s game (5 p.m., ESPN2) at Moda Center and the rest of the weekend is unclear.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Gernorris Wilson, 3-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon has landed a fifth offensive line commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, out of Lakeland High School (Fla.), committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Auburn, Wilson chose Oregon over North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State and Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
TEMPE, AZ
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball opens PKI against No. 8 North Carolina

Competition takes a meteoric jump for No. 18 Oregon this weekend at the PKI, where the Ducks open against No. 8 North Carolina. Oregon (4-0) is coming off its least impressive outing of the season thus far, a 66-54 win over Southern Utah on Tuesday, and anything resembling that performance won’t be successful against the Tar Heels this afternoon (2 p.m., ESPNU) at the Chiles Center.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State

No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning mum on injury status of Alex Forsyth, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Chase Cota against Oregon State

The status of several injured Oregon Ducks is unspecified entering the regular-season finale at Oregon State. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left last week’s win over Utah after getting his leg rolled up on. Receiver Chase Cota has missed the last three games due to an unspecified injury he suffered earlier this month at Cal.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham among semifinalists for Broyles Award

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the semifinalists for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He is the third Oregon assistant coach to be named a semifinalist and first since former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach to be named a Broyles Award finalist.
EUGENE, OR
