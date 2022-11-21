Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks preparing for hostile environment at Reser Stadium
Another rivalry matchup brings more audible reminders to Oregon’s practice fields. Dan Lanning had Washington’s fight song played ad nauseam leading up to the game two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the Ducks broke out a chainsaw to prepare for the third down sound effects they’ll hear at Reser Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis
You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
Bill Oram: Why did Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia stick around? The answer is a lesson in perspective
That’s the question I kept asking myself as I sat across from Tristan Gebbia last week in Corvallis. Oregon State’s backup quarterback could easily be bitter. No one would blame him for cursing the universe for the bad luck he’s been dealt in his football career. Instead,...
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Oregon center Alex Forsyth is headed to the Senior Bowl. Forsyth, a sixth-year senior and three-year starter at UO, accepted an invitation to the premier college all-star game held Feb. 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. From West Linn, Forsyth has started 26 games over the past...
Oregon men’s basketball leaning on N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson entering PKI
A six-game gauntlet continues for Oregon, which remains severely short-handed entering the PKI, beginning tonight against No. 20 UConn. The Ducks (2-2) have been without four scholarship players thus far, including projected starters Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby, and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy injured his left foot during Sunday’s loss to Houston and his status for tonight’s game (5 p.m., ESPN2) at Moda Center and the rest of the weekend is unclear.
Gernorris Wilson, 3-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon has landed a fifth offensive line commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, out of Lakeland High School (Fla.), committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Auburn, Wilson chose Oregon over North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State and Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Oregon Ducks return to top 10 of College Football Playoff rankings after beating Utah
Oregon is back in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of its regular season finale against Oregon State. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are No. 9, up from No. 12 last week after defeating Utah. Oregon travels to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
Oregon women’s basketball opens PKI against No. 8 North Carolina
Competition takes a meteoric jump for No. 18 Oregon this weekend at the PKI, where the Ducks open against No. 8 North Carolina. Oregon (4-0) is coming off its least impressive outing of the season thus far, a 66-54 win over Southern Utah on Tuesday, and anything resembling that performance won’t be successful against the Tar Heels this afternoon (2 p.m., ESPNU) at the Chiles Center.
Phil Knight ‘worried’ about Pac-12, says Oregon ‘sitting out there in the in-between’ amid conference realignment
Phil Knight, the Nike founder and University of Oregon’s most philanthropic donor, is concerned about the direction of conference realignment in college sports and sees his alma mater “sitting out there in the in-between right now.”. In a rare interview, Knight told The Athletic he is “worried” about...
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning mum on injury status of Alex Forsyth, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Chase Cota against Oregon State
The status of several injured Oregon Ducks is unspecified entering the regular-season finale at Oregon State. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left last week’s win over Utah after getting his leg rolled up on. Receiver Chase Cota has missed the last three games due to an unspecified injury he suffered earlier this month at Cal.
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right ankle ‘a lot better’ than a week ago
Bo Nix’s injured right ankle is “a lot better” as Oregon prepares to face Oregon State compared to last week ahead of the game with Utah. Nix said he was doing well following the Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. “A lot better this...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right foot injury to be evaluated daily ahead of game at Oregon State
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will continue to undergo treatment for an injured right foot, which will be evaluated daily ahead of the team’s trip to Oregon State on Saturday. Nix played against Utah even though he barely practiced last week for the No. 10 Ducks. He completed 25...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Football state championship game preview: Class 2A title game to see rematch between Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold
While both Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold have been to the state championship game before, the 2022 OSAA Class 2A title game will be the state’s first football crown decided in a nine-man football game. Like some other football title games this year, the Class 2A championship game will see two...
Oregon State football: Senior Brandon Kipper says ‘you’d have to handcuff me’ to keep him from playing in a bowl game
That time of year is just around the corner. That time of year when college football players around the country announce they’re bypassing bowl season to begin preparing for the NFL draft.
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham among semifinalists for Broyles Award
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the semifinalists for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He is the third Oregon assistant coach to be named a semifinalist and first since former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach to be named a Broyles Award finalist.
