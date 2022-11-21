Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
uabsports.com
Big Second Half Leads UAB MBB to Sunshine Slam Crown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jordan Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half to lead UAB (4-1) to a 87-73 win over Georgia (4-2). Trey Jemison scored six of the Blazers' first eight points. The Blazers jumped out to an early 15-8 lead over the Bulldogs after five minutes. Georgia answered right back with a 12-2 run to take the lead before the under-12 media timeout.
uabsports.com
UAB Bowling Place Third at ISTAP Hornet Classic
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Bowling team finished third (10-3) at the ISTAP Hornet Classic this past weekend in Montgomery, Ala. The Blazers finished the 2022 portion of their season on a high note with several bowlers recording best individual stats and two making the All-Tournament Team. Friday, Nov. 18th:
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
uabsports.com
UAB Travels to Louisiana Tech for Regular Season Finale
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team faces a must-win game to achieve bowl eligibility this Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Blazers travel to Louisiana Tech for its regular season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. THREE THINGS TO KNOW:. The Blazers (5-6, 3-4 C-USA)...
uabsports.com
Roters' Double-Double Leads Big Comeback as UAB Defeats Valparaiso in OT 83-81
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Maria Roters' layup with 3.3 seconds remaining in overtime gave the UAB women's basketball team an 83-81 victory over Valparaiso on Monday night. The Blazers (3-0) battled back from an 11-point deficit in the 3rd quarter to remain perfect on the season. Roters finished the night...
Taylor signs with Alabama, hopes to be future Olympian
Augusta’s Gabe Taylor is already a miracle. Born with spina bifida, doctors had said he’d be paralyzed from the chest d
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers’ season comes to a close with loss to Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Hartselle Tigers’ 2022 season came to a close with a 49-30 loss on the road at Mountain Brook this past Friday. The Tigers’ magical run ends with a 12-1 record that will remain in the memory of Hartselle football fans for years to come.
wvtm13.com
Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'
Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
uabsports.com
DeWayne McBride Named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist
BIRMINGHAM – UAB junior running back DeWayne McBride has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which is annually presented to the nation's top running back by the PcW SMU Athletic Forum. McBride is the first ever UAB player to be named a Doak Walker...
thearabtribune.com
High school football: Knights fall in 5A playoffs in a game for the ages
There were hugs and tears and cheers at a classic high school football game last Friday night at Pleasant Grove. And every hug and tear and cheer was well-deserved, on both sides. Arab and Pleasant Grove went to war – figuratively, of course – in a 5A playoff game that...
wvtm13.com
Elite Air Force medic training at UAB Hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of the most elite special forces medics in the country are honing their skills right here in Birmingham. UAB Hospital is a central training hub for the Air Force's Pararescue Medics. They're known as PJs and they parachute, dive or even snowmobile into combat situations...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Bham Now
Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
wbrc.com
Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News during The World Cup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 9. Due to live coverage, WBRC will not have the following newscasts Monday-Friday during the three-week period: Good Day Extra, WBRC Now at 11, and WBRC FOX6 News at Noon. Kelly...
Bham Now
There are over 22K job openings in the Birmingham-Hoover Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings. Your browser...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
