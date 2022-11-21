ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
CHARLOTTE, NC

