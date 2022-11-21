Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Lakers tried to acquire two 3PT shooting veterans before the start of the season.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
Jokic has 39 points, Nuggets outlast Thunder 131-126 in OT
OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night. Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. “He’s a winner. Those are...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
T.J. McConnell guides Indiana Pacers with season best performance in win over Orlando Magic
INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. McConnell is the perfect veteran for the young and growing Indiana Pacers. He is a key piece for the 10-6 team thanks to his leadership off the court, he elevates the team with his presence. Monday night, though, the reserve point guard gave the team a...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
FOX Sports
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
Taurean Prince injures shoulder, Wolves beat Pacers
Prince left Wednesday's game with right shoulder irritation.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks lead Pistons to win over Jazz
Former Utah Jazz players Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks made key plays and combined to score 41 points against their
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans crush shorthanded Warriors
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points, and the host New Orleans Pelicans clobbered the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83
