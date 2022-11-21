Read full article on original website
'Blank Slate' Opportunity: New Maine CDO Looks to Define Role
Maine recently appointed its first chief data officer in three years, the second person to ever hold the title. Now, new CDO Ken Boykin says he sees it as a “greenfield” opportunity to define the role. Boykin enters the role with 40-plus years working with data “in one...
Departments Recruiting to Fill Top Executive Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments in state government are recruiting for top-level roles in IT leadership. The California Government Operations Agency (GovOps)...
Tracking the Spend: Purchases Included Data Services, Cybersecurity
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state agency that makes sure parents pay what they owe for child support spent just over $4...
A $4.4B Plan Seeks to Make Cleaner Jet Fuel in Maine
(TNS) — An eye-popping investment planned by a startup company at the former Loring Air Force Base could come with promises from large airlines to buy its cleaner fuel even before the technology has been tested at scale. To say DG Fuels' plans are ambitious is an understatement. The...
Florida Offers Free Home Inspections, Hurricane Safety Grants
(TNS) — Floridians can now apply for the My Safe Florida Home program, a $150-million initiative aimed at helping people prepare their homes for major storms. In May, the Florida state Legislature passed a sweeping property insurance reform bill that resurrected the program. The Department of Financial Services opened the application portal on Monday.
California Resident Rallies Neighbors to Build Fiber Network
(TNS) — A group of Los Altos Hills residents is standing up to internet giants Comcast and AT&T. Tech-rich but internet-poor, residents of the Silicon Valley neighborhood were fed up with sluggish broadband speeds of less than 25 Megabits-per-second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload — the federal definition of a home unserved by adequate internet.
