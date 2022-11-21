Read full article on original website
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
FOR KING & COUNTRY Bring Their Unique Brand of Holiday Cheer to “CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends”
Grammy-winning duo FOR KING & COUNTRY captivated country music fans in 2019 with their Dolly Parton duet on “God Only Knows.” The Australian brothers performed the song on the CMA Awards and then kicked into high gear with their high-energy version of “Little Drummer Boy” during a network Christmas special. Since then, the men – who have found significant success in pop, country and contemporary Christian – have won the hearts of fans with their kind hearts, guileless spirits and unparalleled live shows.
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
‘The Voice': Soul Singer Kim Cruse Slays a Willie Nelson Classic [Watch]
Kim Cruse has not previously delved into the country genre during her run on Season 22 of The Voice. But that all changed on Monday night (Nov. 21), when she competed for a chance to enter the coveted Top 10. The Texas-born powerhouse, who belongs to Team Legend, delivered an...
Chris Stapleton & Little Big Town Team Up For The Oak Ridge Boys Classic, “Elvira”
I’ve figured out that if a video’s title has both Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton in it that it’s probably going to be a pretty awesome performance. I’m specifically thinking about them singing “The Weight” with Eric Church or them their rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey.” Both performances are just stellar.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Garth Brooks' Year-Long Las Vegas Residency Sold Out In One Day of Presale
Garth Brooks fans who thought about waiting until later to get tickets to his Las Vegas residency might be out of luck. Last week, the "Friends In Low Places" singer revealed that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale started on Monday, and every show of Brooks' 2023 residency sold out.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Honors George Strait With ‘Amarillo by Morning’ [Watch]
The Top 13 finalists on Season 22’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 21) to deliver their best performances yet, in hopes of moving into the next phase of the nail-biting singing competition. Second to take the stage for the Live Playoff episode was Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood....
Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]
Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
Carrie Underwood Mesmerizes In Thigh-High Slit Dress At The AMAs
Last night, Carrie Underwood made an electrifying entrance at the AMAs as she opted for a high-slit dress that revealed her firm glutes. The mother of two has been killing it on stage since Denim and Rhinestones debuted, leaving fans craving more as she adds a twist to each performance, as she did at the AMAs, stunning the audience with yet another spectacular performance in an aerial cage above the audience.
Dolly Parton's 'Steel Magnolias' Dessert Is No Joke
You probably remember this very quick moment from the beloved 1989 comedy-drama Steel Magnolias. Dolly Parton's character Truvy is working in the hair salon when she's asked about a recipe called "Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa" that she's mentioned previously. She tells them it's so simple they don't need to write it down..
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
Kelly Hughes on Creating Beauty From Her Scars!
Kelly Hughes started modeling over 20 years ago with Next Models, who she still calls her mother agency. When she started her career there was something about the energy and adrenaline on set that made her embrace this industry and never look back. In 2009 with work slowing down due to many uncertainties in the economy, Hughes began working part-time in a restaurant and noticed her manager had a stack of bracelets on his wrist and had the thought to see if he wanted to add one more. She went home that night and out of a determined spirit and a God-given talent she made her first bracelet that would launch her jewelry line, HÜES. With word of mouth, she sold over 200 bracelets until her first store, Base (on Lincoln Road in Miami), saw someone wearing it and invited her for a meeting to sell in their store. This turned out to be the catalyst that launched her successful unisex jewelry line which as been worn by names such as: JBalvin, Ricky Martin, Chayenne, Zion y Lennox, Alicia Keys, Maxwell, Young Thug, and many more.
Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben
Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.
