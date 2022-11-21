ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Outsider.com

Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
CMT

FOR KING & COUNTRY Bring Their Unique Brand of Holiday Cheer to “CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends”

Grammy-winning duo FOR KING & COUNTRY captivated country music fans in 2019 with their Dolly Parton duet on “God Only Knows.” The Australian brothers performed the song on the CMA Awards and then kicked into high gear with their high-energy version of “Little Drummer Boy” during a network Christmas special. Since then, the men – who have found significant success in pop, country and contemporary Christian – have won the hearts of fans with their kind hearts, guileless spirits and unparalleled live shows.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
CMT

Garth Brooks' Year-Long Las Vegas Residency Sold Out In One Day of Presale

Garth Brooks fans who thought about waiting until later to get tickets to his Las Vegas residency might be out of luck. Last week, the "Friends In Low Places" singer revealed that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale started on Monday, and every show of Brooks' 2023 residency sold out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
musictimes.com

Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]

Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Mesmerizes In Thigh-High Slit Dress At The AMAs

Last night, Carrie Underwood made an electrifying entrance at the AMAs as she opted for a high-slit dress that revealed her firm glutes. The mother of two has been killing it on stage since Denim and Rhinestones debuted, leaving fans craving more as she adds a twist to each performance, as she did at the AMAs, stunning the audience with yet another spectacular performance in an aerial cage above the audience.
iheart.com

Dolly Parton's 'Steel Magnolias' Dessert Is No Joke

You probably remember this very quick moment from the beloved 1989 comedy-drama Steel Magnolias. Dolly Parton's character Truvy is working in the hair salon when she's asked about a recipe called "Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa" that she's mentioned previously. She tells them it's so simple they don't need to write it down..
womenfitness.net

Kelly Hughes on Creating Beauty From Her Scars!

Kelly Hughes started modeling over 20 years ago with Next Models, who she still calls her mother agency. When she started her career there was something about the energy and adrenaline on set that made her embrace this industry and never look back. In 2009 with work slowing down due to many uncertainties in the economy, Hughes began working part-time in a restaurant and noticed her manager had a stack of bracelets on his wrist and had the thought to see if he wanted to add one more. She went home that night and out of a determined spirit and a God-given talent she made her first bracelet that would launch her jewelry line, HÜES. With word of mouth, she sold over 200 bracelets until her first store, Base (on Lincoln Road in Miami), saw someone wearing it and invited her for a meeting to sell in their store. This turned out to be the catalyst that launched her successful unisex jewelry line which as been worn by names such as: JBalvin, Ricky Martin, Chayenne, Zion y Lennox, Alicia Keys, Maxwell, Young Thug, and many more.
MIAMI, FL
TODAY.com

Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben

Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.

