USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales
The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales
Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia second half delayed, as referee "can't find" a Moroccan player
Morocco vs Croatia at World Cup 2022 had the least added time so far – but still managed to get in a comical delay. Morocco vs Croatia isn't World Cup 2022's most exciting match-up – so much so that one player didn't come out for the second half to begin with.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups with goal vs Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty for Portugal against Ghana to become the first men's player ever to score in five World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo has become the only player in the history of men's football to score in five World Cups following his penalty for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday.
Ally McCoist lost one of his possessions in just "six hours" in Qatar at World Cup 2022
Don't trust Ally McCoist to look after your things, according to the Portugal vs Ghana commentary
Who are the ITV commentators for Portugal v Ghana at World Cup 2022?
Jon Champion and Ally McCoist are the ITV commentators on microphone duties for Portugal v Ghana
Quiz! Can you name the Brazil line-up from the 1998 World Cup match against Netherlands?
Three minutes on the clock, 13 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Croatia line-up from the 2018 World Cup match against Nigeria?. The 1998 Brazil team is one of the finest...
(Video) Wales fans denied entry to World Cup fixture for controversial headwear
Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear. The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.
Southgate reminds England it hasn’t beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010. Their next...
Soccer-Without win over Iran record cap not as meaningful, says Bale
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A record 110th cap will not mean nearly as much to Gareth Bale unless it comes with a win when Wales play Iran on Friday in a World Cup Group B showdown that could ultimately determine which country gets through to the last 16.
No love for OneLove, Wales' never say die attitude and England lacking concentration and more: Five big takeaways from day two of the World Cup
Plenty of action took place across day two of the World Cup, with England, Wales and the USA all getting their campaigns underway. Action on the pitch burst into life on the second day of World Cup 2022 as England and Wales' campaigns got underway in Qatar, while controversy off it continued to rage on.
Quiz! Can you name every member of a Brazil World Cup squad since 1994?
The Selecao take to the tournament once more, with 26 more samba superstars striving to stride in the shadows of legends. You have 12 minutes to guess 159 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it. THEN TRY Quiz!...
Cristiano Ronaldo cries during national anthem for Portugal against Ghana at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is human after all, as World Cup 2022 has proved before he's even set foot on the pitch
World Cup 2022: 'Brains in the middle, legs out wide' - What Wales need against Iran
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It won't be easy for Wales against Iran, but we...
World Cup Odds: Wales vs. Iran prediction, odds and pick – 11/25/2022
The second matches of the group stage begin as Wales faces off with Iran, with both countries looking for their first win. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Wales-Iran prediction and pick. The Welsh are coming off a 1-1 tie with the United States...
World Cup 2022: Adidas reveal Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Golden Glove trophies
The Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards are given to the best player, top scorer and best goalkeeper at every World Cup. Adidas have revealed the trophies that will be awarded to the best player, the top scorer and the best goalkeeper at the World Cup 2022. The...
"Happy and comfortable" Pep Guardiola signs new Manchester City contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has penned a new contract that will keep him at the Etihad until June 2025. The Spaniard’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season, but the fresh terms will extend his overall City stint to nine years. We...
Morocco vs Croatia live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
Morocco vs Croatia live stream and match preview, Wednesday 23 November, 10am GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Who are the ITV commentators for Morocco v Croatia at World Cup 2022?
Jon Champion is the is the main commentator for the Morocco v Croatia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015....
