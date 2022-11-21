ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales

The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales

Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups with goal vs Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty for Portugal against Ghana to become the first men's player ever to score in five World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo has become the only player in the history of men's football to score in five World Cups following his penalty for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday.
(Video) Wales fans denied entry to World Cup fixture for controversial headwear

Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear. The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.
Quiz! Can you name every member of a Brazil World Cup squad since 1994?

The Selecao take to the tournament once more, with 26 more samba superstars striving to stride in the shadows of legends. You have 12 minutes to guess 159 players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it. THEN TRY Quiz!...
"Happy and comfortable" Pep Guardiola signs new Manchester City contract

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has penned a new contract that will keep him at the Etihad until June 2025. The Spaniard’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season, but the fresh terms will extend his overall City stint to nine years. We...
Morocco vs Croatia live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022

Morocco vs Croatia live stream and match preview, Wednesday 23 November, 10am GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Who are the ITV commentators for Morocco v Croatia at World Cup 2022?

Jon Champion is the is the main commentator for the Morocco v Croatia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015....

