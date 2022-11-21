Ji'Ayir Brown has thought about how he’ll be remembered at Penn State. The star safety’s time at the university was relatively short after he joined the program as a transfer from Lackawanna College in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic afforded him an extra year of eligibility, but he was honored during pregame Senior Day festivities Saturday alongside teammates who were here for four, five or even six years.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO