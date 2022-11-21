ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ji’Ayir Brown hopes Penn State legacy lives on in future program success: ‘I'm leaving here with no regrets’

Ji'Ayir Brown has thought about how he’ll be remembered at Penn State. The star safety’s time at the university was relatively short after he joined the program as a transfer from Lackawanna College in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic afforded him an extra year of eligibility, but he was honored during pregame Senior Day festivities Saturday alongside teammates who were here for four, five or even six years.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State completes unbeaten November with 10th win

On Saturday night against Michigan State, No. 11 Penn State was challenged in a way it hadn't been this month, but the Nittany Lions ultimately put things away with emphasis en route to a 10-2 regular season finish. PSU responded to the Spartans' 13-0 second-half run with two touchdowns and a takeaway, prevailing 35-16 on Senior Day in Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy