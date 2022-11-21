Read full article on original website
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Bubba’s 33 Is Asking For Local Sports Jerseys To Feature In El Paso Restaurant
El Paso is finally getting their very own Bubba’s 33! So, I have never been to a Bubba’s 33 but I have seen them when I head to Albuquerque and I have heard nothing but great things about them so maybe now that it’s a little bit closer to home I can finally stop by.
Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner as a Pizza or Burger in El Paso
Sometimes Thanksgiving can get boring with the same holiday dishes. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all that good stuff is expected, but what if you could get it as a pizza?. What if someone crammed all that holiday goodness into a burger?. Well, foodies and Thanksgiving lovers rejoice....
Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses
The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving
I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
El Paso’s Taco Shop Offers Up Another Exotic Dish to Try
It looks like El Paso's very own the Taco Shop is at it again, offering up an new exotic and intriguing dish. In the past, the Taco Shop, with two locations at East or West, has offered up some unique dishes, like when they offered ants as a taco meat option.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
El Paso’s Latest 3D Balloon Mural Reminds Locals To “TEYQUERISI” Over the Holidays
Serious question: Where does Tino Ortega get all this energy to complete so many amazing murals in a short amount of time?!. If someone can find that answer for me that would be great. If not, it’s ok because whatever it is that helps motivate him to create these amazing balloon murals is working!
Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping
Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
El Paso’s Favorite Tiki Room Is Making The Move To Downtown Union Plaza This December
El Paso’s Union Plaza was once known as the city’s entertainment district until it wasn’t. I have nothing but fond memories of heading out to Union Plaza in my early 20s. From 1914 to The Garden, To Plum, no matter where me and my friends went it was always a good time.
El Paso’s Union Plaza Welcomes First-Ever Dueling Piano Bar, Elton’s Dueling Pianos
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s the first of its kind in El Paso!. El Pasoans Michael Sarabia and his partner Alex Diaz have experienced dueling piano bars in other parts of town and when the time came for them to think of a new idea to bring to the borderland, they quickly knew what it was El Paso needed.
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
What to Expect When Fred Loya Light Show Debuts at Ascarate Park
You may have heard the Fred Loya Christmas Lights show is making a return this holiday season. The insurance businessman and El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership that will revive the Christmas tradition after a two-year pandemic pause — but at a new venue. Instead of...
El Paso’s Salvation Army In Need Of Bell Ringers This Holiday Season
Personally, it really doesn’t feel like the Holidays until I hear that ringing bell outside of Walmart and see that famous Salvation Army Red Kettle. Growing up, I always loved it when my parents would give me some cash to place inside of the Red Kettle and now I love it when I am able to give my son cash to place inside of the kettle.
These Are The Best El Paso Fast Food Places According To Yelp
We all have our "go-to" places for fast food & I'm sure you have your favorite chains/local spots that you visit on a weekly (or maybe even daily) basis. But what are the top places?. Well the recommended top 10 best places according to Yelp (from 10-1) are:. 10. Raising...
“Grow A Blessing” Initiative Seeks To Help El Paso Families In Need This Thanksgiving
My favorite part about the holiday season is seeing how people find ways to give back to those in need in our community. During the holiday season I truly do see the phrase “El Paso Strong” come to life. El Paso couple Wendy and Miguel Gamillo and doing...
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
El Paso Police: Nothing to Do About Creepy “Assault Rifle” Guy
Last week, the El Paso Police Department put this out on their Twitter:. I guess the cops were getting calls about this…individual. You know the old, “If you see something, SAY something” advice?. That sounds like what people who reported this…person…were doing. Hey, there’s a...
