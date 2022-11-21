ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner as a Pizza or Burger in El Paso

Sometimes Thanksgiving can get boring with the same holiday dishes. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all that good stuff is expected, but what if you could get it as a pizza?. What if someone crammed all that holiday goodness into a burger?. Well, foodies and Thanksgiving lovers rejoice....
EL PASO, TX
Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses

The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving

I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
EL PASO, TX
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
EL PASO, TX
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

