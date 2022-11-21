Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
13-year-old injured in motel shooting, 1 adult detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old was critically injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon. There, the victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
localmemphis.com
MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
Man arrested after 13-year-old boy shot at Memphis motel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Whitehaven on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that the shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Airport Inn on East Brooks Road, which is just down the road from the Memphis International Airport.
13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur […]
actionnews5.com
Police shoot juvenile driver in reportedly stolen vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation. TBI says the incident began when a...
15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail. Judge Lee Coffee, is taking Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moving him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.
cenlanow.com
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident...
Citizens feel safe as deputies guard shopping areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]
Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
Kait 8
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge. Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving. Arkansas State...
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested In Southaven For Attempted Murder
On Sunday, November 20th, the Southaven Police responded to the area of 624 Rasco Road regarding a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers located several vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No suspects were on the scene, and the Investigative Services Unit assumed the lead in the investigation. ISU detectives...
Man throws concrete block at another man, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help for information on an assault on Getwell Road. On Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a scene at Getwell and Elliston Road. When officers arrived, they were told a vehicle was vandalized after...
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
fox13memphis.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 51, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian died Friday morning after being by a car on Highway 51. The accident happened near Fite Road, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The Memphis Fire Department pronounced the person dead around 7 a.m. The person’s age and gender has not been...
