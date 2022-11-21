Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR
Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."
Anthony Davis has been pretty good over the last three games. Over the last three contests, which the Lakers have all won, AD is averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks. It's a monstrous stat line from one of the NBA's best players, but former...
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing
The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
New York Giants expecting to get back 2 starters in Week 13
Coming off of a tough home loss, on a short week in which the New York Giants have to travel, they will be down some key starters. Both rookie right tackle Evan Neal and second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari are reportedly set to make their returns next week for the Giants.
”The NBA should be watching!” - Mike Budenholzer suggests the league should toughen rules to protect Giannis Antetokounmpo
Over the years, the NBA has done a lot to protect its players. They punish hard fouls seriously, and they take strict action on flagrant fouls. Still, sometimes the refs miss the most blatant calls, particularly on superstars. Some of those superstars are a nightmare to guard, especially in the paint because of how dominant and physically imposing they are. One of the biggest examples among them is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best player in the world right now.
