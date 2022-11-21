ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing

The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

New York Giants expecting to get back 2 starters in Week 13

Coming off of a tough home loss, on a short week in which the New York Giants have to travel, they will be down some key starters. Both rookie right tackle Evan Neal and second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari are reportedly set to make their returns next week for the Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

”The NBA should be watching!” - Mike Budenholzer suggests the league should toughen rules to protect Giannis Antetokounmpo

Over the years, the NBA has done a lot to protect its players. They punish hard fouls seriously, and they take strict action on flagrant fouls. Still, sometimes the refs miss the most blatant calls, particularly on superstars. Some of those superstars are a nightmare to guard, especially in the paint because of how dominant and physically imposing they are. One of the biggest examples among them is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best player in the world right now.

