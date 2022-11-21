Read full article on original website
Related
USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic before World Cup clash
The USA men’s football team (USMNT) has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the USMNT on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the...
Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Covering his hands with his face, Argentina's assistant coach, the former player who Messi idolized as a child, was almost hyperventilating with emotion after the goal that kept alive the Albiceleste's World Cup journey.
LIVE: Japan, Costa Rica Resume Group D Play at World Cup
Japan enters after a famous win over Germany, while Costa Rica comes in following an infamous 7–0 defeat to Spain. Follow along here.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it...
Herald and News
Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.
Herald and News
Rouzbeh Cheshmi's late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — As protests that have gripped Iran emerged at the World Cup, its national team rallied late for its first win at the tournament in Qatar. Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group. The U.S. men’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the absence of the emblem comes as monthslong demonstrations have challenged Iran’s government since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police. The protests have seen at least 450 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.
Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.
The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.
Comments / 0