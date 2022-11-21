ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Covering his hands with his face, Argentina's assistant coach, the former player who Messi idolized as a child, was almost hyperventilating with emotion after the goal that kept alive the Albiceleste's World Cup journey.
Herald and News

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.
Herald and News

Rouzbeh Cheshmi's late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales

Al RAYYAN, Qatar — As protests that have gripped Iran emerged at the World Cup, its national team rallied late for its first win at the tournament in Qatar. Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday.
The Associated Press

At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group. The U.S. men’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the absence of the emblem comes as monthslong demonstrations have challenged Iran’s government since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police. The protests have seen at least 450 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy