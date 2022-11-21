Read full article on original website
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, which […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes
TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the […] The post Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
Kris Kobach talks goals as next Kansas AG, marijuana, abortion
Kris Kobach sat down with KSN's Capitol Bureau to discuss his top priorities as the next Kansas attorney general.
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Dear attorney general-elect Kris Kobach: Congratulations on your election as […] The post Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wide-ranging temps across the Heartland to fuel and active, moisture, laden pattern
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook depicts a distinct contrast between warmer-than-normal weather from the Gulf Coast to New England and cooler conditions ranging from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes and southern Plains. Near- to above-normal precipitation is expected nearly nationwide, the exception being a small portion...
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
