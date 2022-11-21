MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.

MARION COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO