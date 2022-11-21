Read full article on original website
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
Hutch Chamber’s Shop Local Giveaway is Going On, Window Decorating Contest Too
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries for the 2022 Shop Local Giveaway. Here’s what you need to know. Eat, drink, and shop locally anywhere throughout Reno County, and submit a copy of your receipt(s) online. Each receipt turned in gives you one entry into the weekly prize drawing.
Pete Whitlock
Pete Whitlock, 91, formerly of Hutchinson, died November 20, 2022, at Victoria Falls Assisted Living, Andover. He was born June 28, 1931, in Hutchinson, to Thomas Albert and Daisy Alice (Gass) Whitlock. Pete served in the United States Army and Navy Reserves. He loved to fish and spend time with...
