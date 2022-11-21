Read full article on original website
KTVZ
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it’s an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer. Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh...
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming-out event for the future princess, until then largely known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.
KTVZ
NewsChannel 21 wishes Rhea Panela a fond farewell
NewsChannel 21 knows we speak for many of our viewers when we wish Sunrise Co-Anchor Rhea Panela the very best as she moves on to the next chapter of her life and career. You'll do great, Rhea!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
KTVZ
Keke Palmer says Amy Schumer is helping her prep for ‘SNL’ hosting duties
Keke Palmer is set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Dec. 3, alongside musical guest SZA. While the “Nope” star has been acting since childhood, “SNL,” she said, is a “unique experience” that Amy Schumer has been helping her prep for.
KTVZ
David Hockney brings a splash of color to luncheon with King Charles III
Celebrated British artist David Hockney is renowned for the bold and expressive use of color in his paintings. So, it was only right that he made a daring sartorial statement when he was invited to the Order of Merit luncheon at Buckingham Palace. While some guests donned their finest loafers...
KTVZ
Secrets of ‘SuperAgers’ with superior memories into their 80s
Despite volunteering and working out at the gym several days each week, socializing frequently with friends and family, reading all manner of books and doing daily crossword puzzles, 85-year-old Carol Siegler is restless. “I’m bored. I feel like a Corvette being used as a grocery cart,” said Siegler, who lives...
KTVZ
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus’s 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t...
We Danced on Our Desks by Philip Norman review – an unbeatable portrait of a writer finding his voice
The old line that if you remember the 60s you really weren’t there is given a proper pasting by this clear-sighted and intricately detailed memoir. It crash lands right into the middle of that fabled decade and makes sure we’ll never forget it either. Philip Norman (born 1943), biographer of the Beatles, has the journalist’s vital gift of recall – faces, places, tones of voice – but also the funny bones of a satirist. We Danced on Our Desks might be the drollest account of life on a 1960s newspaper since Michael Frayn’s Towards the End of the Morning.
