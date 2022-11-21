ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NH

newscentermaine.com

Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations

BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
BIDDEFORD, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter.  Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PLYMOUTH, NH
B98.5

Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack

You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
WINDHAM, ME
rewind1009.com

Winners declared in two Maine House races following recounts

The results of two legislative races in Maine are now official, with recounting coming to end on Tuesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday that Republican Representative-elect Barbara Bagshaw was declared the winner over Democrat Dana Reed in a Windham House district. Bagshaw won by 23 votes. In...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
laconiadailysun.com

NHDOT seeking public input to proposed road safety improvements on a section of Route 25

MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead

A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

James K. Barry, 80

James K. Barry, 80, peacefully passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on November 20, 2022. James was born in Medford, Massachusetts, on September 15, 1942, and was the son of John and Hannah (Cox) Barry. Jim served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from...
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps

HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
HOLDERNESS, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mary R. Durocher, 88

BELMONT — Mary R. Durocher, 88, passed away at Wolfeboro Bay Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mary was born on August 1, 1934, in Laconia, to the late Alphonse and Helen (Stinson) Beaule. Mary was a longtime resident of Belmont.
BELMONT, NH
wabi.tv

Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
PORTLAND, ME

