Read full article on original website
Related
newscentermaine.com
Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
rewind1009.com
Winners declared in two Maine House races following recounts
The results of two legislative races in Maine are now official, with recounting coming to end on Tuesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday that Republican Representative-elect Barbara Bagshaw was declared the winner over Democrat Dana Reed in a Windham House district. Bagshaw won by 23 votes. In...
The Maine Souvenir Shop in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
laconiadailysun.com
NHDOT seeking public input to proposed road safety improvements on a section of Route 25
MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
laconiadailysun.com
James K. Barry, 80
James K. Barry, 80, peacefully passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on November 20, 2022. James was born in Medford, Massachusetts, on September 15, 1942, and was the son of John and Hannah (Cox) Barry. Jim served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps
HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
WMTW
'I thought I was going to die': Maine couple describes dramatic rescue from fire
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Biddeford Tuesday night. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home on Dupont Ave. just after 9 p.m. "I was screaming and crying, and two firemen came up and said, 'We got you,'" said Dawn Gauvin,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
laconiadailysun.com
Mary R. Durocher, 88
BELMONT — Mary R. Durocher, 88, passed away at Wolfeboro Bay Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mary was born on August 1, 1934, in Laconia, to the late Alphonse and Helen (Stinson) Beaule. Mary was a longtime resident of Belmont.
wabi.tv
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0