HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.

HOLDERNESS, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO