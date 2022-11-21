Read full article on original website
U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Amid Shortened Session
(RTTNews) - With trading resuming following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq futures down by 0.1 percent.
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
Yandex parent to review ownership of Russian tech giant, seek divestment
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex's YNDX.O Dutch holding company on Friday said it planned to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group, with the international divisions of some services to be developed outside Russia. Yandex N.V. said it had started a "strategic process to...
EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European government representatives will resume talks over the level of a price cap on Russian oil on Friday evening, a diplomat told Reuters. The diplomat, who declined to be identified, said it was not clear at present how much positions have converged. On Thursday, European...
Ethereum Needs Competition
As I never tire of pointing out in meetings, there’s nothing you can do with a blockchain that you can’t also do faster and cheaper with a traditional centralized computing infrastructure. While blockchains have generated some very cool new approaches to products and services, including tokenization and smart contracts, they can all be replicated in a centralized system. The essential, irreducible value proposition of a blockchain is true decentralization. Everything else is optional.
PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,750 an ounce level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per ounce by 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
