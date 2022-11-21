Kindai University Faculty of Medicine Reports Findings in Osteoporosis (Real-world effectiveness of anti-osteoporosis medications for the prevention of incident hip and clinical vertebral fractures in patients on long-term glucocorticoid …): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Osteoporosis

Read full article on original website
Reports Outline Public Health Study Findings from Beijing Technology and Business University (The impact of public health education on people’s demand for commercial health insurance: Empirical evidence from China): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health education is gaining significance globally, and it is important for managing health risks.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Beijing Technology and Business...
Shandong University of Finance and Economics Researcher Yields New Findings on Geriatrics and Gerontology (The Effect of a Long-Term Care Insurance Program on Subjective Well-Being of Older Adults with a Disability: Quasi-Experimental Evidence …): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- Fresh data on geriatrics and gerontology are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “China launched its long-term care insurance (LTCI) program for older adults in 2016.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China.
Recent Findings from Zhongkai University of Agriculture and Engineering Highlight Research in Food Safety (Equilibrium Analysis of Food Safety Liability Insurance and Government Supervision in China): Foodborne Diseases and Conditions – Food Safety
-- Researchers detail new data in food safety. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Food safety liability has required consideration around the world. It is realistic to establish a system of food safety liability insurance.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Young Innovative Talents...
Data from Khalifa University of Science and Technology Advance Knowledge in Engineering (Blockchain-Based Processing of Health Insurance Claims for Prescription Drugs): Engineering
-- Investigators publish new report on engineering. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The current legacy system used in processing health insurance claims causes a huge amount of financial loss every year due to fraud claims. It is also highly prone to privacy and security threats due to the use of traditional methods.”
Research from National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital Provides New Study Findings on Traction (Radiographical characteristics and traction duration of impacted maxillary canine requiring surgical exposure and orthodontic traction: a …): Orthopedic Procedures – Traction
-- New research on traction is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This cross-sectional study aimed to classify the radiographical characteristics of impacted maxillary canines that were surgically exposed following orthodontic traction and to find out which factor is most closely related to traction duration.”
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Researchers Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Science and Technology (Configurations of the driving factors promoting China’s commercial health insurance: A comparative …): Science – Science and Technology
-- New research on science and technology is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the nation’s remarkable improvement in living standards, China’s health insurance system cannot satisfy people’s higher demands; therefore, it is necessary to promote the supply of commercial health insurance (CHI) in China.”
Studies from National Taiwan University Hospital Provide New Data on Stroke (Polycystic kidney disease increases the stoke incidence in Taiwan: A retrospective population-based cohort study using National Health Insurance DatabaseAt a glance of …): Cerebrovascular Diseases and Conditions – Stroke
-- New study results on stroke have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Few studies documented incidence rates of different types of stroke among patients with polycystic kidney disease (PKD). We conducted a retrospective cohort study based on the. National Health Insurance.
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Climate-proofing the National Flood Insurance Program): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Reforms are required to maintain a healthy and robust flood insurance market under future climate conditions for. the United States. . Therefore, policymakers should implement premiums...
Studies in the Area of Mathematics and Applications Reported from Corvinus University (On monotone likelihood ratio of stationary probabilities in bonus-malus systems): Mathematics – Mathematics and Applications
-- New study results on mathematics and applications have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Bonus-malus system is an often used risk management tool in the insurance industry, and it is usually modeled with Markov chains.”. Our news editors obtained a quote...
Study Findings from Budapest University of Technology and Economics Broaden Understanding of Risk Management (Development of the PRISM Risk Assessment Method Based on a Multiple AHP-TOPSIS Approach): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The PRISM method is a risk assessment approach that focuses on hidden-risk identification and ranking.”. Funders for this research include Ministry For Innovation And Technology of Hungary From The.
New York mom describes having a baby after cancer: 'Science is incredible'
Breast cancer survivor and new mom Victoria Raphael of New York shares her success story with Fox News Digital — as fertility specialist Dr. Jaime Knopman explains fertility preservation.
Researchers at Max-Planck-Institute for Social Anthropology Target Social Anthropology (Policy As Experimentation Failing ‘forward’ Towards Universal Health Coverage In India): Science – Social Anthropology
-- Investigators publish new report on Science - Social Anthropology. According to news reporting originating in Halle,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The article starts with puzzlement about the optimism of a new generation of (Indian) policy-makers who believe that investing in digitally managed publicly funded health insurance (PFHI) schemes can dramatically improve health security in.
Patent Issued for Identification of employment relationships between healthcare practitioners and healthcare facilities (USPTO 11488109): Milliman Solutions LLC
) has been issued patent number 11488109, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare practitioners, clinics, facilities, groups, and systems...
Milk formula firms target women looking for pregnancy advice
Women trying for a baby are being targeted by formula milk companies on social media even before they have become pregnant, a World Health Organization scientist has said. Formula milk brands use online shopping and search data to detect when someone is planning a baby, said Dr Nigel Rollins, of the department of maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health at the WHO.
Findings from Princeton University Update Understanding of Climate Change (Benefits of and Strategies To Update Premium Rates In the Us National Flood Insurance Program Under Climate Change): Climate Change
-- Current study results on Climate Change have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The United States’ National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has accumulated over. $20 billion. in debt to the. US Treasury. since 2005, partly due to discounted premiums...
Aga Khan University: Insurance Cover And Mental Health – It Is Time For A Rethink
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Kenya has made steady progress in providing mental health services to its population, but some areas require more work. Aga Khan's University's. Brain and Mind Institute. (BMI), in partnership with the. Mental Health Alliance of Kenya. (MHAK), hosted a consultative forum with stakeholders, including insurance...
Life Reinsurance Market to See Competition Rise : Swiss, Hannover Ruck, SCOR, Lloyd's: Stay up to date with Life Reinsurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
