Recent Findings from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Has Provided New Information about Insurance (Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived): Insurance

New Affordable Care Act Study Findings Recently Were Published by a Researcher at University of Connecticut (Better Late Than Never: Effects of Late ACA Medicaid Expansions for Parents on Family Health-Related Financial Well-Being): Affordable Care Act
-- Fresh data on affordable care act are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health insurance eligibility for low-income adults has improved adult economic well-being.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of...
Research from National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital Provides New Study Findings on Traction (Radiographical characteristics and traction duration of impacted maxillary canine requiring surgical exposure and orthodontic traction: a …): Orthopedic Procedures – Traction
-- New research on traction is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This cross-sectional study aimed to classify the radiographical characteristics of impacted maxillary canines that were surgically exposed following orthodontic traction and to find out which factor is most closely related to traction duration.”
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-59 on Insured and Self-Insured Health Plans Adjusted Applicable Dollar Amount For Fee
This notice provides the adjusted applicable dollar amount to be multiplied by the average number of covered lives for purposes of calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 of the Internal Revenue Code for policy years and plan years that end on or after. October 1, 2022. ,...
Houston Group Health Insurance Uninsured Rates Continue To Hit Record Lows Thanks To Latest Assist From Health Plans
Houston group health insurance continues to see an increase in signups with ever-expanding options nationwide. health insurance agent, said current administration’s plan to provide affordable healthcare for all is working, as the nation’s uninsured rate continues to plummet." -- Rick Thornton. HOUSTON, TEXAS. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. November...
What does the Great Unwinding mean for employer-based health plans?
The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended through spring 2023. But when it eventually ends, it will trigger what many health industry observers call The Great Unwinding. What The Great Unwinding will mean for group health plans was one topic discussed in a webinar held by Mercer last week.
Is Health Insurance Really Insurance?
Health insurance nowadays covers some completely foreseeable expenses. Is it really insurance at all anymore?. The last few "Ask An Economist" questions sent my way have dealt with the topic of money and banking, so I was happy to get a different sort of question from Heath this week. He asks,
Shandong University of Finance and Economics Researcher Yields New Findings on Geriatrics and Gerontology (The Effect of a Long-Term Care Insurance Program on Subjective Well-Being of Older Adults with a Disability: Quasi-Experimental Evidence …): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- Fresh data on geriatrics and gerontology are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “China launched its long-term care insurance (LTCI) program for older adults in 2016.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China.
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Climate-proofing the National Flood Insurance Program): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Reforms are required to maintain a healthy and robust flood insurance market under future climate conditions for. the United States. . Therefore, policymakers should implement premiums...
Researchers’ from Huaibei Normal University Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Mathematics (Optimal Insurance Indemnity for the Insured with Low Risk Tolerance): Mathematics
-- Current study results on mathematics have been published. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study focuses on the optimal insurance for the insured with low risk tolerance from the perspective of rank-dependent utility.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Natural Science Foundation.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Data from Khalifa University of Science and Technology Advance Knowledge in Engineering (Blockchain-Based Processing of Health Insurance Claims for Prescription Drugs): Engineering
-- Investigators publish new report on engineering. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The current legacy system used in processing health insurance claims causes a huge amount of financial loss every year due to fraud claims. It is also highly prone to privacy and security threats due to the use of traditional methods.”
Study Findings from Budapest University of Technology and Economics Broaden Understanding of Risk Management (Development of the PRISM Risk Assessment Method Based on a Multiple AHP-TOPSIS Approach): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The PRISM method is a risk assessment approach that focuses on hidden-risk identification and ranking.”. Funders for this research include Ministry For Innovation And Technology of Hungary From The.
Recent Findings from Zhongkai University of Agriculture and Engineering Highlight Research in Food Safety (Equilibrium Analysis of Food Safety Liability Insurance and Government Supervision in China): Foodborne Diseases and Conditions – Food Safety
-- Researchers detail new data in food safety. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Food safety liability has required consideration around the world. It is realistic to establish a system of food safety liability insurance.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Young Innovative Talents...
American Council of Life Insurers Issues Public Comment to Homeland Security
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. CISA-2022-0010, was sent...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle operating status assessment (USPTO 11494175): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C (Le Roy, IL, US), Binion, Todd (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
Aga Khan University: Insurance Cover And Mental Health – It Is Time For A Rethink
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Kenya has made steady progress in providing mental health services to its population, but some areas require more work. Aga Khan's University's. Brain and Mind Institute. (BMI), in partnership with the. Mental Health Alliance of Kenya. (MHAK), hosted a consultative forum with stakeholders, including insurance...
Reports Outline Public Health Study Findings from Beijing Technology and Business University (The impact of public health education on people’s demand for commercial health insurance: Empirical evidence from China): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health education is gaining significance globally, and it is important for managing health risks.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Beijing Technology and Business...
Findings from Princeton University Update Understanding of Climate Change (Benefits of and Strategies To Update Premium Rates In the Us National Flood Insurance Program Under Climate Change): Climate Change
-- Current study results on Climate Change have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The United States’ National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has accumulated over. $20 billion. in debt to the. US Treasury. since 2005, partly due to discounted premiums...
“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Researchers Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Science and Technology (Configurations of the driving factors promoting China’s commercial health insurance: A comparative …): Science – Science and Technology
-- New research on science and technology is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the nation’s remarkable improvement in living standards, China’s health insurance system cannot satisfy people’s higher demands; therefore, it is necessary to promote the supply of commercial health insurance (CHI) in China.”
Comments / 0