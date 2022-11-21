ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Clint Capela (dental pain) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Capela's status is currently in limbo due to recent dental pain. Expect Onyeka Okongwu to log more minutes at center if Capela is ruled out. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 11.7...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trey Murphy (foot) active for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will return after missing two games with a foot ailment. In 24.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murphy to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night

Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) on Saturday, Malachi Flynn to bench

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a one game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 13th start this season. In a matchup versus a Dallas unit allowing 43.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project VanVleet to score 37.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Boston's Jayson Tatum (ankle) out for Sunday's contest versus Washington

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum will sit out on Sunday after suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Washington unit allowing a 110.0 defensive rating, Jaylen Brown should play a lead offensive role. Per Rotogrinders'...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Xavier Tillman (illness) questionable for Memphis' Sunday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Tillman's status is currently in question after he sat out on Friday with an illness. Expect Brandon Clarke to play more minutes if Tillman remains out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 94.0...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent will be available off the bench despite his recent knee ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
MIAMI, FL

