numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Clint Capela (dental pain) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Capela's status is currently in limbo due to recent dental pain. Expect Onyeka Okongwu to log more minutes at center if Capela is ruled out. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 11.7...
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (foot) active for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will return after missing two games with a foot ailment. In 24.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murphy to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (dental pain) on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Okongwu will make his first start this season after Clint Capela was held out with dental pain. In 31.1 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Okongwu's projection includes 12.3 points, 9.0...
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) on Saturday, Malachi Flynn to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a one game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 13th start this season. In a matchup versus a Dallas unit allowing 43.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project VanVleet to score 37.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Jayson Tatum (ankle) out for Sunday's contest versus Washington
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum will sit out on Sunday after suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Washington unit allowing a 110.0 defensive rating, Jaylen Brown should play a lead offensive role. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
numberfire.com
Xavier Tillman (illness) questionable for Memphis' Sunday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Tillman's status is currently in question after he sat out on Friday with an illness. Expect Brandon Clarke to play more minutes if Tillman remains out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 94.0...
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent will be available off the bench despite his recent knee ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Houston's Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) starting on Saturday, Kenyon Martin Jr. to bench
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gordon will make his return to Houston's starting lineup after Kenyon Martin Jr. was benched on Saturday. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
