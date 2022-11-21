ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch

BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
ambcrypto.com

How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]

A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses

U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
ambcrypto.com

SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains

SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 22, 2022: Rates Edge Back

A variety of important mortgage rates declined over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…

Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Trading Volume Down To 3-Month Low As FTX Volatility Fades

Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has plunged to a 3-month low as renewed market volatility due to the FTX fiasco fades away. Bitcoin 7-Day Average Trading Volume Has Plummeted This Week. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the activity in the BTC market has slowed down...
msn.com

U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Why investors can consider revisiting BTC’s July and October behavior

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC’s market structure on the whole looked quite bearish. A fake breakout to the upside could be followed by a deep plunge toward $14K. In anticipation of...
ambcrypto.com

Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.

