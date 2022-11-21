Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Business Insider
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Business Insider
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Investors should cash in gains from the recent stock surge because a recession looms if the Fed doesn't pivot, JPMorgan says
The stock market's rally since the October CPI report is an opportunity for investors to trim equity exposure, according to JPMorgan. The bank said despite the upside move in stocks, an economic recession remains a real possibility if the Fed doesn't pivot. "The disinflation wave could be much quicker and...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
Business Insider
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
msn.com
U.S. stocks rise in final hour of trade after Fed minutes show most officials expect slower pace of rate hikes ahead
U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday afternoon after the latest minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed most policy makers expect a slower pace of rate hikes will “soon be appropriate”, but they were uncertain how high the benchmark interest rate will rise. How are stock...
ambcrypto.com
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
ambcrypto.com
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 22, 2022: Rates Edge Back
A variety of important mortgage rates declined over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Trading Volume Down To 3-Month Low As FTX Volatility Fades
Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has plunged to a 3-month low as renewed market volatility due to the FTX fiasco fades away. Bitcoin 7-Day Average Trading Volume Has Plummeted This Week. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the activity in the BTC market has slowed down...
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Why investors can consider revisiting BTC’s July and October behavior
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC’s market structure on the whole looked quite bearish. A fake breakout to the upside could be followed by a deep plunge toward $14K. In anticipation of...
Business Insider
US stocks trade mixed as investors prepare to parse Fed minutes before heading into Thanksgiving holiday
US stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors moved into the holiday-shortened week. Weekly jobless claims rose to their highest amount since mid-August. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting - when rates were raised for a 6th time this year - are on tap. US stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors...
ambcrypto.com
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
