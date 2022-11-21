Read full article on original website
Wichita dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Millions of people are expected to line the streets of New York City Thursday for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions more across the U.S. will watch the celebration on T.V. Among the floats and performances, you’ll find a Wichita native. Stevie Mack...
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
Hutch Post
Schowalter Villa announces leadership transitions
HESSTON, Kan. – Bluestem Communities announced on Nov. 23, they are preparing their Schowalter Villa life plan community for a series of leadership transitions through internal promotions that will be finalized in early 2023. After 14 years in leadership at Schowalter Villa, Treva Greaser, BSN, RN, CRRN, C-NE, announced...
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KMBC.com
Wichita State denounces 'inappropriate and insensitive' comments made by announcers during sports broadcast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Wichita State University are denouncing comments made by announcers during a sports broadcast directed toward basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler. During Monday's game in the Hall of Fame Classic championship against the San Francisco Dons at the T-Mobile Center, announcers for the on-air...
KSN.com
New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Scheels, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months. The company is opening a storefront in the Towne East Square and is reportedly renovating the old Sears location. Scheels says the new store will feature 230,000 square feet of space.
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Special education bus crashes in west Wichita, student injured
A school bus from the Levy Special Education Center in Wichita crashed Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people, including one student, with injuries.
Mama chimp clings to newborn after being separated
Zoologists captured emotional video that brought them to tears after a difficult birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. After being separated due to an emergency cesarean procedure, a mama chimp returns to her enclosure to find her baby wrapped in a blanket. What she did next was priceless.
KAKE TV
Wichita electronics store stocks inventory ahead of Black Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Black Friday is this week and stores are already setting their prices for those door-buster deals, as customers are anticipating big savings. The good news about Black Friday this year is that many retailers are ready for customers to buy and get their products before the holidays. Many are looking to save money because of the economy.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
