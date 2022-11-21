ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Wichita dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Millions of people are expected to line the streets of New York City Thursday for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions more across the U.S. will watch the celebration on T.V. Among the floats and performances, you’ll find a Wichita native. Stevie Mack...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police

After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Schowalter Villa announces leadership transitions

HESSTON, Kan. – Bluestem Communities announced on Nov. 23, they are preparing their Schowalter Villa life plan community for a series of leadership transitions through internal promotions that will be finalized in early 2023. After 14 years in leadership at Schowalter Villa, Treva Greaser, BSN, RN, CRRN, C-NE, announced...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KSN.com

New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Scheels, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months. The company is opening a storefront in the Towne East Square and is reportedly renovating the old Sears location. Scheels says the new store will feature 230,000 square feet of space.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KFOR

Mama chimp clings to newborn after being separated

Zoologists captured emotional video that brought them to tears after a difficult birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. After being separated due to an emergency cesarean procedure, a mama chimp returns to her enclosure to find her baby wrapped in a blanket. What she did next was priceless.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita electronics store stocks inventory ahead of Black Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Black Friday is this week and stores are already setting their prices for those door-buster deals, as customers are anticipating big savings. The good news about Black Friday this year is that many retailers are ready for customers to buy and get their products before the holidays. Many are looking to save money because of the economy.
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy