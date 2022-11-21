ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate City, NJ

cbs12.com

Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event

Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police probe death of person found in Boynton Beach area lake

Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a lake in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An area resident called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shortly before noon to report a body floating in a lake near the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. The rescue workers then notified detectives who took control of the ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Salvation Army prepares 500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving. The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday. Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
downbeach.com

Longport water pressure advisory

LONGPORT – The borough is advising residents that the water tower will be taken offline on or about Nov. 28 to make necessary interior repairs, inclucing painting. Residents may experience a loss of pressure in the water system due to the direct feeding of water with the tower unable to maintain consistent pressuer during repairs.
LONGPORT, NJ
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating

Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

