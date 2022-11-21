Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ
After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
cbs12.com
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
wflx.com
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
3 to See: Aquarium by day, zoo lights by night and a drag show
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Body found floating in lake at apartments near Boynton Beach
A body is found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving in a subdivision near Boynton Beach. The cause and manner of death is under investigation.
Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event
Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
Police probe death of person found in Boynton Beach area lake
Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a lake in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An area resident called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shortly before noon to report a body floating in a lake near the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. The rescue workers then notified detectives who took control of the ...
NBC Miami
Residents Near Miami Beach Marina Say Charter Boat Partiers Out of Control
Residents living along a section of a South Beach marina say their paradise is going downhill, with partygoers on charter boats taking it way too far when coming past their homes. The residents say the foul language and exposed body parts are part of the scene when those out having...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach soup kitchen donates Thanksgiving meals to families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There's no question the work being done at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is making a world of a difference. On Thanksgiving morning, people in need lined up to receive free hot turkey meals and pre-bagged groceries to prepare their own holiday meals at home.
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
cw34.com
Boynton Beach police and non-profits help homeless mom and kids
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach police are showing what it means to be generous to others. They've teamed up with some non-profit groups to help a homeless mother and her four small kids. A homeless mother and her four young children have a hotel room for a...
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army prepares 500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving. The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday. Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.
downbeach.com
Longport water pressure advisory
LONGPORT – The borough is advising residents that the water tower will be taken offline on or about Nov. 28 to make necessary interior repairs, inclucing painting. Residents may experience a loss of pressure in the water system due to the direct feeding of water with the tower unable to maintain consistent pressuer during repairs.
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating
Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
Comments / 0