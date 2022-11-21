Read full article on original website
State Agencies Owe You Money
Millions of Americans have several unclaimed checks. Some wonder why they did not receive rebates, stimulus checks, or refunds. If so, you can use an online portal to inquire about it. An agency could have missed you or given you a lower amount. But there are recovery rebate credits and systems to gain these sums.
AOL Corp
Americans keep signing up for credit cards but pull back on other credit
Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Application Payments Rose 3.7% In October
Mortgage payments are up by $629 in the first 10 months of the year, a 45.5% increase. The cost of mortgages continued to rise in October, thanks to higher mortgage rates and home prices still high despite declines. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday released its monthly Purchase Applications...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Reverse Mortgage Funding 'Pauses' Originations
Lender tells partners it won't fund loans that haven't already closed. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), a Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender, halted all of its origination activities Monday. In a letter addressed to its “partners” and obtained by National Mortgage Professional, RMF also states that “all loans that have...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
HUD OKs Private Flood Insurance Options For Homeowners
FHA to allow private flood insurance policies on insured single-family mortgages in special flood hazard areas. National organizations for both Realtors and mortgage bankers on Monday praised a decision by the federal government to allow homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage financing to buy flood insurance policies from private insurers.
u.today
Ripple CTO Thinks Big Damage to Crypto Billionaires Could Be Made in Coming Months
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
retailcustomerexperience.com
Amazon laying off thousands of employees starting this month
Amazon is reportedly cutting 10,000 jobs starting this month which will focus on the retail division, devices unit and human resources. The reduction reflects 3% of its corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global employee roster, according to a New York Times report. It will be the biggest...
Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing
The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
OK boomers, the small business world is ready for you guys to move on
I’m not exactly a baby boomer, but I’m pretty darn close. The standard definition of this generation is that they were born between the years after the second world war and 1964. I was born in 1965, close, so go ahead, call me a boomer if you want. I’m not ashamed. But there’s one thing I do know: the small business world will be much better off when the boomers ride off into the sunset.
BBC
Postmasters predict cuts and closures in the new year
Postmasters across the country are predicting a year of cutbacks and branch closures as overheads rise and income falls. Many have already taken on second jobs and reduced staff hours this year in a bid to keep their businesses open. A campaign group for the self-employed postmasters was formed last...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Top Employers for Women 2022
Women are a growing and influential demographic in the mortgage industry, and many companies are rightly reforming their company culture to be more accepting and inclusive. Companies are racing to provide benefits to their female employees with the intention of making the work environment conducive for women. A dozen companies...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Effective Technologies For 2023
Lenders will need tech that squeezes every ounce of efficiency. Considering lenders just experienced two massive market shifts from historic-level refi volumes and swift increases in rate hikes, what technologies will be most effective in the coming year?. From boom to bust and back again, the mortgage industry is no...
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
You'll Now Need a 6-Figure Salary to Afford the Average U.S. Home
Sadly, that's not so shocking given today's home prices and borrowing rates. Home prices and mortgage rates are sky-high these days, and the costs of homeownership ideally shouldn't exceed 30% of your take-home pay. Based on that, the average wage-earner may not be in a position to afford a home...
pymnts.com
FCA Calls for Credit Rating Reform
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is calling for a reformation of the way credit rating agencies (CRA) in the country operate and are governed. In a November report, the watchdog noted that the sector is “highly concentrated” and that “almost all credit information is supplied by 3 CRAs,” citing Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. It argued that switching between different CRAs is unnecessarily difficult and that there is a need for better data-sharing arrangements between agencies.
22 Jobs With the Fastest-Changing Skill Requirements
Certain jobs evolve with time — sometimes the nature of the job changes, and sometimes the necessary knowledge does. The demands from workers therefore can shift as well, in some cases quite rapidly, requiring workers to update their skills fairly frequently in response to the changing environment. Workers in such jobs often develop expertise in […]
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Capturing the Market
When it comes to finding lending opportunities in today’s mortgage climate, smart originators leave no stone unturned. They need all the business they can get, and that means appealing to the broadest number of potential homebuyers as possible. Yet there is a particular market that no lender or mortgage...
morningbrew.com
Why the Fed wants you to lose your job
Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Hard or soft? No, it's not what your gutter mind is thinking—it’s what economists are debating in regard to what kind of landing we’ll face as the Fed handles inflation. The latest inflation numbers are looking a bit better than...
