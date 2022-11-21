Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, almost half of all people will experience a mental health problem in any given year? And that about one-third of people with an anxiety disorder don’t receive appropriate treatment. Or that in North America alone, over 110 million adults don’t have a close support network or confidante to help when they need it? These statistics are eye-opening. However, they don’t have to be a cause for alarm. Instead, they can act as a catalyst for change. In other words – by knowing how common these issues are, we can start making positive changes to protect ourselves and those around us.

9 DAYS AGO