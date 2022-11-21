Read full article on original website
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing
The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
Cenlar Names New VP, Human Resources Business Partner
Nayda McKain has been with mortgage loan servicer since 2019. Cenlar FSB, a nationwide mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has announced that Nayda McKain has been promoted to vice president, human resources business partner. McKain joined Cenlar in 2019 as director, senior human resources business partner, for...
Mortgage Application Payments Rose 3.7% In October
Mortgage payments are up by $629 in the first 10 months of the year, a 45.5% increase. The cost of mortgages continued to rise in October, thanks to higher mortgage rates and home prices still high despite declines. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday released its monthly Purchase Applications...
Effective Technologies For 2023
Lenders will need tech that squeezes every ounce of efficiency. Considering lenders just experienced two massive market shifts from historic-level refi volumes and swift increases in rate hikes, what technologies will be most effective in the coming year?. From boom to bust and back again, the mortgage industry is no...
Did COVID-19 Change Retirement Timing?
The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of labor markets was massive, but it had only a modest impact on peoples’ retirement timing, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP). The SIPP collected data on respondents’ labor force status...
A Career in Business Finance
The monetary sector has myriad choices for these in search of to enter the job market. The alternatives change into extra as you enhance your instructional background and on-job expertise. There are three important classes in finance; private, public, and company. Examples of locations you’ll be able to work along...
Industries with the most workplace injuries in New Mexico
(STACKER) – When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death.
